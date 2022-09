Drop back in trip to suit

Uttoxeter 13:00: Finalshot 1pt win 9/1

Finalshot has yet to add to his sole victory at this course in July 2019 but I think he has a chance to do so today now that he's dropping back in trip to two miles, only the second time he's ever raced over this distance over hurdles.

The only previous occasion was on his hurdling debut at Ludlow when he finished second but after that they seemed convinced he wanted further and that holding him up over those distances was the best option.

He managed to win over 2m4f at this track but often didn't find much in the closing stages including over the same C&D two starts later. Switching to fences and going further up in trip didn't help either and after pulling up at Ludlow he was moved from Henry Daly to Mel Rowley.

Finalshot ran quite well on his first start for Rowley over three miles at Ludlow when he was still upsides the leaders at 2 out before weakening late on and finishing fifth. He ran poorly over hurdles at the same track the following month when he dropped away very quickly on the long run to 3 out.

That he was off for four months after that run suggested he had a problem and he shaped well on his return at Worcester over 2m4f. He raced very keenly and didn't jump well early on before being restrained to track the leaders. He travelled easily to the front turning the final bend but had nothing left once challenged at 3 out and faded quickly to be beaten forty lengths.

No. 3 Finalshot SBK 7/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Mel Rowley

Jockey: Alex Edwards

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 95

The way Finalshot travelled at Worcester suggests he could be better than his mark of 95 and I think the combination of dropping back in trip in a race that's likely to be at least fairly well run will suit him.

I'm expecting Peterborough and Encashment to set a good pace and I've yet to be convinced about the former's finishing effort over hurdles while the latter might be better suited to a right-handed track as he's edged right at hurdles in the past.

Jumping has also been an issue for Ten Past Midnight in his last two starts and there are doubts over the true quality of Largy Reach's run at Sedgefield.

There is a concern that Finalshot might just be a weak finisher no matter the trip and it could be that he's best fresh but given the doubts over his rivals and his potential to bounce back for being ridden quite handily over the shorter trip I think he's overpriced and any 8/1 or bigger appeals.