In much calmer waters than on hurdling debut

Roscommon 19:30: Wild Dollar 1pt win 9/1

Come On Du Berlais is a short-priced favourite for this maiden hurdle and while she's won a bumper and finished second on two other starts in that sphere, she's only achieved a fair level so I'm looking to take her on.

Rioga Choice has the best single piece of hurdling form which came when finishing third at Wexford behind Kilbarry Chloe but while conditions have softened at Roscommon, they are unlikely to be anywhere near as testing as they were that day. She raced keenly and looked a bit tricky on her return to action at Bellewstown so while she has a good chance I think she's about the right price given there are some doubts over her.

At a bigger price I prefer Wild Dollar who was beaten 42 lengths on hurdling debut at Punchestown but that was in a far tougher race than he is contesting today. Having initially set off handily, he soon dropped back into midfield. He made a mistake at the fourth and was briefly pushed along on landing after 4 out to hold his position. He was always struggling after another mistake at 3 out and eventually finished eighth.

Finishing a long way ahead of him that day were the subsequent Triumph Hurdle winner and third and the Fred Winter fourth.

No. 4 Wild Dollar (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Eddie & Patrick Harty, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Given the ability that Wild Dollar showed on the flat, it was a bit disappointing that he couldn't get closer but that he's been off since suggests it may be that he had a problem that day which has been rectified during the 214-day break. He showed ground versatility on the flat so the overnight rain won't be an issue for him and although he was beaten 42 lengths at Punchestown, even a repeat of that would make him competitive today never mind that he has the potential for improvement.

It may be that he's another case of a horse who doesn't transfer their ability on the flat to hurdling and it could be that any issue he's had to cause the absence since his hurdling debut means he doesn't retain the ability he once had but in a race of this quality I think he's overpriced and any 15/2 or bigger appeals.