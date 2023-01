Promise on both starts over fences

Strong pace likely to suit

Trapista is overpriced at Huntingdon

Chance to close in strongy run race

Huntingdon 12:55: Trapista 1pt e/w 11/2

There's a chance of a strong pace in this novices' handicap chase with the keen going Prime Time Lady likely to have plenty of company for the lead from the likes of Grandeur d'Ame, Maninsane and The Knot Is Tied.

That could set the race up for a closer and I'm hoping that will be Trapista who has shown promise on both of her starts over fences.

She made her chasing debut over 2m at Chepstow and jumped cautiously at the back of the field through the first half of the race. She was still travelling well in last after jumping 4 out before making some headway to be around 2½ lengths behind at 2 out but she couldn't get any closer to the winner and wasn't given an overly hard ride to finish third.

She was stepped up to 2m4f for her latest start at Southwell and raced in midfield until making headway to track the leading pair at the end of the back straight for the final time. She was travelling well in a close third entering the home straight but after jumping 3 out she didn't pick up and dropped away to finish fifth.

I think the combination of a step back down in trip and a likely strong pace could be ideal for Trapista and she can bounce back from that disappointment last time.

It was also encouraging that her jumping improved as the race went on at Chepstow and it was generally much better at Southwell.

No. 1 Trapista (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 121

It is a bit concerning how little she found last time and it might be that she will travel well before not finding much in the closing stages over any trip but I think the likely circumstances today give her the opportunity to show her best and any 9/2 or bigger appeals.