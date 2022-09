Couldn't get a clear run at York last time

Doncaster 14:00: Legend Of Xanadu 1pt e/w 12/1

Magical Sunset heads the market for this sales race following a good performance on debut at Windsor when beating subsequent wide-margin winner Sakheer but it's a vastly more experienced rival who appeals at the prices.

The conditions of this race mean that Legend Of Xanadu is at the foot of the weights and I think that leaves him with a better chance than his price suggests. He won the Woodcote at Epsom with a bit in hand before disappointing in the Chesham when racing keenly through the first half of the race and having nothing left late on.

He bounced back from that with a good run at Newbury when I thought he looked in need of a bit further having lacked the necessary turn of foot late on and it's easy to forgive his poor run in the Richmond as he went sharply right and lost ground at the start and could never get into contention as a result.

Legend Of Xanadu finished 10th on nursery debut at York last time but he had no chance to show his true ability as after travelling well on the far side he couldn't get a clear run and dropped back to last two furlongs out. He wasn't given a hard time at all after that and passed a few rivals late on to finish tenth.

No. 14 (5) Legend Of Xanadu SBK 12/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: -

Hopefully he won't have a repeat of those traffic issues today and I think the slight step up in trip will suit him. The conditions of this race favour him as he receives 10lb from Gimcrack third Cold Case and 5lb from Magical Sunset and if Legend Of Xanadu performs to his best then he shouldn't be far away at the finish.

He has had some issues coming away from the stalls on a few occasions and I'm hoping there's enough early speed in here for him to settle but given his ability I think the market has overreacted to his finishing position in his last two starts and any double-figure prices appeal.