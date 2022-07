Won despite the shorter trip last time

Cartmel 12:30: Catchmeifyoucan 1pt win 4/1

Catchmeifyoucan's three runs in handicaps at this track have resulted in a victory in this race last year and two seconds and I think she has a good chance of improving that record further today.

She comes here on the back of a win at Uttoxeter over 2m4f, a trip that looked likely to be on the sharp side for her. Having raced prominently, she was pushed along to make her challenge after jumping the first in the home straight. She was a little outpaced by the front pair on the run to the last (usual 2 out) but rallied well to get back in front late on and won by half a length.

The cheekpieces were back on that day for only the second time in her career and they are retained today so hopefully they will continue to have a positive impact. The return to a longer trip is also likely to suit and she runs off a 2lb lower mark than when winning this race last year.

No. 3 Catchmeifyoucan (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 113

There is a slight concern that she ran badly on her only other start wearing cheekpieces last season but there were other possible excuses for that run. I think she has a good chance to build on the Uttoxeter victory and any 7/2 or bigger appeals.