Likely good pace to close into

Bellewstown 17:25: Bring Us Paradise 1pt win 16/1

Bring Us Paradise was well held at Galway last time but I think he could bounce back this afternoon in a race that could be run to suit the late closer.

That disappointing performance last time came with cheekpieces on for the first time and they are not in use today. Prior to that, he has put together three fairly good runs in defeat.

On the first of those over 1m4f at Limerick, the steady pace was against him. He was held up before making a move about six wide on the final bend to try to get into contention but didn't have the turn of foot of those who were better positioned and finished sixth.

Next time at Galway over 1m6f, Bring Us Paradise was held up in last before making some progress on the outside running into the dip. He couldn't put in a serious challenge to the leaders but kept going under pressure to finish fifth.

The same tactics were used over the same distance at Killarney two starts ago and he was still in a share of last turning the final bend. He got a bump early in the home straight but made good headway on the outside to challenge for the lead 1½ furlongs out before the effort to make such a move took its toll and he faded late into fifth.

No. 3 (16) Bring Us Paradise SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Luke Comer, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 68

There are quite a few potential front runners or very prominent racers in this contest and that could lead to a good pace which would help Bring Us Paradise as I expect he will once again be held up. Although he's run well over 1m6f, I think a well run race over this trip could be ideal for him and there's nothing among the opposition that looks particularly well handicapped.

Being drawn in stall 16 isn't ideal as it may lead to him getting a wide trip around the bends but it's not as much of a concern as it would be if he was ridden more prominently. It is a bit worrying that his form did take a dip last time, even allowing for the cheekpieces being a possible reason for that, but I think he's overpriced in a race of this quality and any 14/1 or bigger appeals.