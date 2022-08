Returning to a more suitable track

Carlisle 13:25: Barrister Blaster 0.5pt e/w 28/1

Barrister Blaster hasn't got any closer to the winner than 6¼ lengths in three starts in handicaps but he's shaped better than that suggests and I think he could run well at a big price today.

He didn't show much in four starts for Alan Berry last year and was sent off at 33/1 for his handicap and stable debut for Mark Weatherer over this C&D at the start of this month.

He raced towards the front of the chasing pack and when asked for his effort in the straight, he was closing on the inside rail when his path was blocked just over a furlong out. He had to be steadied and his chance was gone but once switched out he stayed on again to finish seventh.

He was stepped up slightly in trip next time at Beverley and chased a strong pace. He was sent to the front two furlongs out but was headed just over a furlong out and dropped away as chasing that pace took its toll.

Barrister Blaster was ridden more patiently over seven furlongs at Catterick last time and was then caught very wide turning the bend. Angled back inside turning into the home straight, his path was blocked on a couple of occasions and he could never get competitive.

No. 6 (8) Barrister Blaster SBK 22/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Mark Weatherer

Jockey: Mr Matt Brown

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 52

I'm not sure that track suited him and the return to Carlisle and potential to be well positioned chasing the leaders could see him improve on what he's shown in handicaps so far.

It may turn out he's just tripless and Retirement Beckons could be tough to beat for a yard that has suddenly come to life but I think Barrister Blaster is overpriced given most of this field look fully exposed and he still has potential to improve. Any 20/1 or bigger appeals.