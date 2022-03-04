Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies an outsider returning from a break at Newbury

Tongue tie looked to help on stable debut

Newbury 13:45: Petit Palais 1pt win 28/1

There are plenty of tricky characters in this contest with market leader Shearer having not looked straightforward on a few occasions, Top Of The Bill hanging left last time and Kuraka frequently promising more than he's delivered on the results front so far.

Given the doubts over those at the head of the market, I think the chance of the complete outsider of the field has been overlooked.

Petit Palais is returning from a 516-day absence but if he can return in the same form he was in when last seen I think he can run well. His last run was also his first for Richard Hobson and he made a winning start for his new yard at Lyon. He made the running that day and Steven Colas controlled the pace perfectly as he held off the challenges of Magistador and Nuits Premier Cru.

One aspect of that race that's hidden is that he was wearing a tongue tie and that appeared to be a big help with him finishing the race stronger than had been the case on occasions for his previous trainer.

The tongue tie is once again on today and Lilly Pinchin might be able to repeat the tactics used at Lyon as there are very few in here who have led or raced very prominently in the past.

No. 3 Petit Palais SBK 22/1 EXC 1000 Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: Lilly Pinchin

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 117

The cheekpieces he wore at Lyon are not on today but he's run well enough without them at various times to think that may not be a negative.

It could be that whatever problem has kept him off the track will cause Petit Palais to not have the ability that he did prior to his absence but in a race where plenty have doubts over them I think he's overpriced and any 20/1 or bigger appeals.