Rhys Williams thinks The Real Jet is overpriced at Catterick

Catterick 13:05: The Real Jet 0.5pt win 16/1

Conditions will be very testing at Catterick this afternoon and plenty of stamina will be required of those contesting this 3m1f handicap hurdle. I think there are doubts on the ground and stamina front for a few of those towards the front of the market and one of the outsiders, who has won on heavy ground, makes some appeal.

The Real Jet started her life in Irish points with Cormac Doyle and after shaping well when finishing third on debut behind Fonzerelli, she got the better of a battle throughout the final circuit with She's So Lovely when getting off the mark in gritty fashion on her second start.

She was bought for £35,000 to join Andy Irvine and didn't show much on her first two starts for him before finishing a close second when left alone in front at Plumpton. She was tailed off next time but wasn't disgraced when stepped up in trip to 3m2f at Fontwell when the ground looked quicker than ideal for her.

The Real Jet was soon left behind by the front trio leaving the back straight for the final time on chasing debut at Worcester but showed more when ridden more positively at Lingfield next time with cheekpieces on for the first time. She was left in sole possession of the lead at the first fence and remained there until being joined by two of her rivals turning the final bend. Pushed along, she was headed at 2 out but kept battling away before being eased on the run-in once it was clear her chance had gone.

She didn't show much when unable to get to the front on quicker ground at the same track two starts ago and it was clear that running her on a right-handed track was unlikely to suit given she had jumped to her left at left-handed tracks prior so her latest run at Huntingdon can be easily excused.

No. 6 The Real Jet (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Andy Irvine

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 84

The Real Jet's hurdles mark has been dropped in line with her chase rating so she now runs off a 6lb lower mark than when finishing second at Lingfield and is now back on a suitable left-handed track.

I think this increased test of stamina on heavy ground is likely to suit her and the application of a visor for the first time could see her switch on far better in the first half of the race and improve accordingly.

It might be that she is just a difficult ride and will simply decide she doesn't fancy it, particularly if facing pressure for the lead early on, but I think this is the best opportunity that she's had to get off the mark under rules and any 14/1 or bigger appeals.