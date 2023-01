Fairly good level of form over hurdles

Experience of fences in Irish point

Conna Cottage is overpriced at Fairyhouse

Potential to improve for switch to fences

Fairyhouse 12:53: Conna Cottage 1pt e/w 5/1

Chavez heads the market for this beginners chase and based on jockey bookings he's the first string for Willie Mullins but I'm not convinced this trip will see him at his best.

Henn See is Mullins' other representative and is next in the market. This looks the right trip for him but I thought he was beaten when coming down at Clonmel on his chasing debut and he took a heavy fall that day.

I'm taking on those two with Conna Cottage who I think could improve for the switch to chasing.

He made his debut in a point at Punchestown and finished second to Adventure Bay having jumped well throughout.

Having run well in a bumper at Navan, he was off for over a year before going hurdling this season. He's shown a consistent and fairly good level of ability in all four starts over hurdles, winning on the third of them at Clonmel.

No. 5 Conna Cottage (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 1000 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

I thought riding him a bit more patiently over a longer trip didn't suit Conna Cottage on handicap debut at Leopardstown last time and I'm hoping they look to either make the running or race very prominently today back down in trip.

His jumping technique over hurdles was one of a future chaser and physically he's a chasing type so I'm hopeful that he will improve for the switch to fences this afternoon.

There is always the chance that he won't jump as well as expected or he might be ridden patiently and not run up to his best but I think he should be closer to the front pair given his potential for improvement and any 9/2 or bigger appeals.