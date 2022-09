Run well on both chase starts

Downpatrick 16:10: Brown Monday 1pt e/w 11/2

Brown Monday was rated lower than many of his rivals over hurdles but he's improved for the switch to fences in his last two starts and I think he has a good chance to make it third time lucky today.

His chasing debut was at Roscommon and he jumped to the front at the last down the back straight before being joined again turning the final bend. He went just over a length clear at 3 out and appeared to be going best but he couldn't hold off the challenge of Homme D'un Soir and was beaten nine lengths.

He ran well again last time at Tramore when I think the very tight track didn't suit him. He looked unsteady on the bend approaching the home straight on both occasions but having lost his place he was closing again when brought down at 2 out.

I think the ability he's shown in those two starts is as good as anything that's been achieved over fences in this race and this track is likely to be more suitable for him than Tramore. He's also likely to have a good pace to close into with quite a few in here often racing very handily.

It might be that Ingenious Stroke or Final Orders will build on their hurdling form on chasing debut but I think Brown Monday should be closer to them in the market as they have questions to answer and any 9/2 or bigger appeals.



Likely strong pace to suit closer

Newton Abbot 16:30: Joey Steel 1pt win 7/2

Joey Steel won this race last year and I think he has a good chance to repeat that victory having bounced back to form over C&D last time.

The cheekpieces were back on that day and he raced towards the back of the field before making a big move early in the back straight for the final time to join the leaders. He was travelling by far the best as he jumped to the front at 4 out as easily drew clear of his rivals but he started to wobble approaching the last as Minella Voucher closed and couldn't hold off the challenge of that rival on the run-in.

The ease with which he cut through the field and went clear was taking for the level and suggests that he's at least back to his previous best and possibly can improve on that too. He's also likely to benefit from this race being run at a good pace with stablemate Aye Aye Charlie, L'air Du Vent and D'Jango all potential front runners and hopefully Joey Steel can be delivered with his challenge a bit later today.

This is a slightly tougher race than the one he contested last time and ideally he might want the ground to dry out a little but I think he should be clear favourite and any 3/1 or bigger appeals.