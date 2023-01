Showed ability in Irish points

Ran well on rules debut

Rhys Williams fancies Haston Clermont w/o the favourite at Plumpton

Ran well despite keenness at Chepstow

Plumpton 13:30: Haston Clermont 1pt win w/o the favourite 15/8

Twinjets is the odds-on favourite for this novices' hurdle and a return to a left-handed track will suit him after winning despite often going out to the left at Leicester last time. Rather than take him on, I think the more attractive betting opportunity in this race is in the without the favourite market.

Twin Power currently heads that market but he was beaten a long way out at Wincanton last time and while a tongue tie might help his cause, there are doubts over whether he retains the ability he showed in a bumper on debut and whether this ground will be suitable for him.

The second favourite in that market, Haston Clermont, is the one who makes most appeal having shown a good level of ability in an Irish point and on rules debut in a bumper at Chepstow. When finishing second in that point, he came from a long way back and ran on well to take second late on behind Zaidi, who has since run well in a point to point bumper, and finish ahead of the now 113-rated Bubble Dubi.

Haston Clermont was subsequently bought for £75,000 and made his first start for Noel Williams is a bumper at Chepstow where he raced very keenly early on. He was restrained into midfield and was still in that position turning out of the back straight.

He made headway early in the home straight to be just behind the leaders and was one of a leading group of four who went clear of the rest but he couldn't quite match the speed of a few of his rivals and finished fourth.

No. 5 Haston Clermont (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Noel Williams

Jockey: James Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

That was a promising start to his career under rules considering how keen he had been early on and I wasn't convinced prior to that race that a bumper would see him in the best light.

I think the switch to hurdling and a longer trip today will suit and hopefully the early keenness at Chepstow was a case of him being very fresh after an absence of a year. I think he should be favourite in the without the favourite market and any 13/8 or bigger appeals.