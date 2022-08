Unlikely to face much pressure for the lead

Killarney 16:40: Effernock Fizz 1pt win 10/1

Effernock Fizz returns to hurdling today for the first time since finishing fourth in last year's Grimes Hurdle and I think she has an opportunity to make all in a race where she looks unlikely to face much pressure for the lead.

She's been running on the flat and over fences of late and has managed to run respectably on multiple occasions over fences despite her jumping often letting her down. She also changed yards prior to her latest start at Wexford and a tongue tie went on for the first time.

She took her customary front running role early on and opened up a clear advantage but some idleness and poor jumping led to the field closing up again with a circuit to go.

She was headed at 4 out after another mistake and while she kept battling on, she couldn't go with the front pair late on and finished third.

No. 9 Effernock Fizz (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Cian Michael Collins, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 116

I think a return to hurdles will suit and she might be able to go clear early on without much hassle. Many in this field and usually held up and only a few are usually ridden fairly prominently so that could lead to Effernock Fizz gaining a significant tactical advantage.

She also races off a 6lb lower mark today than when leading for much of the race when last seen in a handicap hurdle at Ballinrobe in April last year.

There is a concern that her jumping over hurdles hasn't been great in the past and she might not be the most straightforward these days but I think she's overpriced given the potential tactical edge that she has and any 8/1 or bigger appeals.