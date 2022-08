Drop back in trip could bring improvement

Downpatrick 13:50: L'or Des Roses 0.5pt win 40/1

L'or Des Roses showed a bit of promise in five starts in Irish points and while he was beaten 40 lengths at this track earlier this month on his rules debut, I thought he showed enough to suggest he shouldn't be quite such a big price in a weak maiden hurdle.

That race was over 2m6f and he was held up in last on the first circuit before starting to make some progress on the run to 3 out. He still looked to be travelling well at that point but once pushed along on landing he couldn't close on the leading group and came home in fifth.

He was often ridden patiently in points but on the one occasion he made the running at Kirkistown he ran well and was still in front leaving the back straight before not seeing out the trip and fading to finish fifth.

I'm hoping they revert back to those positive tactics over this shorter trip today as that could see him in a better light and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.

Showed promise in juvenile hurdles

Downpatrick 13:50: Television 1pt win 12/1

Television hasn't run for nearly a year but a repeat of the best of her juvenile hurdle form would give her a good chance in a race of this quality.

She shaped well on her second start over hurdles at Ballinrobe when her jumping wasn't always fluent and she lost touch with the leaders in the back straight before staying on well late on to finish fourth.

She built on that next time at Down Royal when she looked a bit unlucky not to finish closer to the winner. She travelled well just behind the leaders on the inside and looked to make her challenge going to 2 out but she was hampered a little and had to switch for a run again after 2 out before finishing well to take third.

Television was a bit disappointing next time at Ballinrobe but I'm not sure she benefitted from being ridden more positively early on and the ground may have been softer than ideal.

The return to quicker ground today should suit and the quality of her performances last season are arguably as good as anything that's been achieved in this field. It might be that she will need the run after a long break and the length of that absence is a slight concern as it suggests she's had a problem but she looks overpriced in a race of this quality and any 10/1 or bigger appeals.

Very good course record

Downpatrick 14:25: I Don't Get It 1pt win 17/2

I Don't Get It has a very good record at Downpatrick and I think he can improve it further today now that he's been at a suitable level.

He found taking on Champagne Problem to be far too tough last time at Kilbeggan and the trip stretched his stamina at Sligo prior to that over 3m1½f.

On his most recent start at this track he ran well to finish second to the 123-rated Ebasari and ahead of the 122-rated Douglas Dc when he made the running before being headed at the last.

Prior to that he won a handicap off a 7lb lower mark than he races off today when he faced a lot of early pressure for the lead but he saw off those challengers and had enough left in the closing stages to hold off the patiently ridden Thefaithfulindian.

I Don't Get It looks unlikely to face as much early pressure for the lead today and this slightly longer trip is in his favour too so he looks to have a good chance to make it 2 from 3 in handicap hurdles at this track.

There is a slight concern that he doesn't always look the easiest ride but Gearoid Brouder rode him to victory in that handicap hurdle so he will be aware of that and any 7/1 or bigger appeals.