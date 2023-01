Showed promise in points and bumper

Goes on testing ground

Stellar Stream is overpriced at Ffos Las

Shown ability in points and bumper on testing ground

Ffos Las 14:30: Stellar Stream 1pt e/w 66/1

Militaire is the favourite for this maiden hurdle following two respectable runs over hurdles but he doesn't set an insurmountable standard and has never run on ground this testing so I'm looking elsewhere.

Mylesfromwicklow won easily on his debut at Kinsale and could build on that but he did have everything his own way in front and may not have that luxury today.

Regal Blue also showed ability in an Irish point before being bought and winning a maiden point at this track earlier this season in testing conditions. He's had time to recover after finishing very slowly that day but I can't see any edge in his price.

It's another winning British pointer who appeals at the current prices. Stellar Stream made his debut in a maiden point at this track last season and shaped promisingly when finishing second to Soldier Of Destiny, closing into second without being given a hard time late on having been hampered at 3 out.

He again showed promise next time at Chaddesley Corbett when he completely lost his place down the back straight and had plenty of ground to make up on the leading pair at 3 out before finishing strongly.

He was a bit disappointing next time at Badbury but his jumping let him down at times and the ground may have been quicker than ideal.

Back on very testing ground for his fourth and final start in points at Buckfastleigh, he stayed on strongly to hold off Arv Way There with more in hand than the margin suggests.

Stellar Stream made his rules debut in a strong bumper at Warwick last month and showed promise. He was a bit keen in front early on and went a decent pace in the conditions.

He continued to race prominently in a leading group of seven before losing his place and being driven along turning the final bend. He looked like he might drop away completely but he ended up rallying late on to finish sixth.

No. 12 Stellar Stream (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 38 Trainer: Kayley Woollacott

Jockey: Ben Godfrey

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

I thought he shaped as though the run would bring him on and his runs in points suggested that a bumper wouldn't suit so I thought he did well to run as well as he did against that quality of opposition.

The switch to hurdling today should be more suitable for him and I'm hoping they repeat the prominent tactics and look to make it a good test at the trip on ground that he's proven on.

It might be that he doesn't quite have the class of a few of his rivals but he comes from a yard that brings their horses on steadily and I'm hoping there could be more improvement to come from Stellar Stream this afternoon. Any 33/1 or bigger appeals.