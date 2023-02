Showed promise on debut in France

Shorter trip to suit

Zopito is overpriced at Kelso

Chance to build on French debut

Back Zopito in the 14:35 at Kelso 1pt win 50/1

Richhill and Traprain Law head the market for this novices' hurdle and they could ensure this race is run at a good pace with the former having previously made the running over further and the latter being a keen-going front runner.

If they do take each other on for the lead, that could set the race up for something else to take advantage and I think one of their rivals at a big price is being underestimated by the market.

Zopito started his career in France with Jerome Delaunay and made a fairly promising debut over hurdles at Saint-Brieuc.

He raced towards the back of the main pack for the first circuit before starting to make some headway that took him into fourth with a circuit to go.

He was about eight lengths behind the leading pair jumping 3 out before making a big move which took him to the front before turning into the home straight. Zopito appeared to be going best at this stage but Calimero Du Mazet rallied and caught him in the last few strides.

The manner in which Zopito made ground after 3 out was taking and with a more patient ride I think he could have won the race quite comfortably.

The winner was narrowly beaten next time and has since won twice over fences while the third won next time and the fourth had previously run fairly well when finishing third on debut.

No. 8 Zopito (Fr) SBK 22/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Stuart Coltherd

Jockey: Sam Coltherd

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Zopito has been gelded since that run and is now returning from a 463-day absence on his first start for Stuart Coltherd.

There is the unknown over whether the lack of a tongue tie today will have a negative impact or not on his performance and he may need the run after such a long break but the ability he showed on debut suggests he can be more competitive in a race of this quality than the market suggests. Any 25/1 or bigger appeals.