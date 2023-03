Showed promise in points

Faces weak field on rules debut

Nancy Till is overpriced at Ffos Las

Can build on promise shown in points

Ffos Las 14:05: Nancy Till 0.5pt e/w 33/1

This is a weak mares' maiden hurdle and I think the market has overlooked the potential of one at a big price who showed some ability in Irish points.

Nancy Till was a late starter to racing having only made her debut at the end of her six-year-old year but she showed some promise on both starts in the Irish pointing field.

On her debut at Ballindenisk, she was given a nice introduction to racing by Johnny Hurley who held her up and still hadn't asked for any effort jumping 2 out despite still being some way off the leaders. He only gently shook her up after and she made late headway to finish fourth.

The pair returned to the same track on New Year's Day and far different tactics were used. She made the running and, along with Larkfield Legacy, went clear of the field on the long run to 2 out. She was headed by that rival approaching the fence and was soon left about five lengths behind but Nancy Till rallied well and closed late on to only be beaten a length.

While Larkfield Legacy's rules form is poor, she has point form that suggests she's just one of those horses who doesn't transfer the ability from that sphere to under rules.

The best of her point form came when finishing second to Cuta Des As, who has since won a bumper by 13 lengths for Willie Mullins, while finishing a short head in front of Annie Magic who is now rated 117 over hurdles. Therefore, I think the form is better than it may initially appear and around thirty lengths behind Nancy Till in third was Ma Hoey, who won a maiden next time in which Cooleenymore was third.

No. 7 Nancy Till (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Max Young

Jockey: Robert Dunne

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Nancy Till's low profile connections may have caused her to be overlooked by the market too and while Max Young has a poor strike rate, it is encouraging on that front that his last two national hunt runners have been a winner and a second at big prices.

In a race where there are ground and current ability doubts over three of the four at the head of the market, I think Nancy Till is overpriced given the ability she's shown and any 20/1 or bigger appeals.