Reapplication of blinkers to help prominent racer

Wexford 19:45: Crazywork De Vassy 1pt win 15/2

Crazywork De Vassy was a wide margin winner of a handicap off a 3lb lower mark two years ago and on his return to handicap company today I think he has a good chance of gaining a third victory over fences under rules.

That 20-length success two years ago was at Kilbeggan and he followed that up with a good run in defeat off a 10lb higher mark at Galway when finishing second.

His form went backwards after that and after unseating at Leopardstown he was off the track for 414 days before returning in an Open at Comea. He finished a close second to Killultagh Vic that day and followed it up with another second at Lisronagh before winning a three-runner Open at Liscarroll, beating subsequent bumper winner Meetingofthewaters.

Crazywork De Vassy came back under rules for his latest start at Cork in a hunter chase and I think the lack of headgear didn't help him. He lost his place turning out of the back straight and looked to be struggling turning into the home straight before finishing well to be a close third at the line.

No. 12 Crazywork De Vassy (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Michael J. McDonagh, Ireland

Jockey: M. M. McDonagh

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 109

The application of blinkers had a positive impact when previous used under rules so I'm hopeful that the reapplication of them today will Crazywork De Vassy travel better and put in an improved performance. Hopefully the blinkers going back on will also result in him being ridden far handier, as he used to be in the past, as that worked well when he was on a going day.

There is always the chance that the headgear won't have the same impact as it did in the past and his jumping hasn't always convinced but I think he has a good chance if the blinkers have the desired impact and any 13/2 or bigger appeals.