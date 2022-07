Promising run in defeat at Newton Abbot

Uttoxeter 19:30: Dindin 1pt win 9/1

There's no obvious front runner in this two-mile handicap chase but, with blinkers going on for the first time, I'm hoping they switch to those tactics with Dindin who ran well at Newton Abbot two starts ago.

That was his only run over shorter than 2m3f since joining David Pipe and he initially tracked the leaders before racing in the chasing pack behind the two breakaway leaders. He was shaken along at the end of the back straight and made a big move to join Imperial Joe on the run to three out.

He jumped that upsides and they pulled clear of the rest going to two out where Dindin was down on his nose. He couldn't sustain his challenge after that and was beaten 7¼ lengths.

Being ridden more in a more attacking manner over a shorter trip suited Dindin and he's since run poorly when held up over 2m3½f at Ffos Las.

No. 1 Dindin (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Philip Armson

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 102

That run means he's now off a 3lb lower mark than when finishing third at Newton Abbot and he's now back down to a more suitable trip. First time blinkers and an attacking ride worked on Al Roc for the same connections and jockey on Sunday and I'm hoping they look to repeat those tactics on Dindin as he may not face much pressure for the lead.

His jumping has let him down at times and it might just be that he's a bit 'tripless' in Britain but hopefully the blinkers will do the trick and any 15/2 or bigger appeals.