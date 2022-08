Drop in trip and good pace to suit

Fontwell 17:25: Dynamic Kate 1pt e/w 6/1

The presence of Fred Bear, Lil Codey and Inferno Sacree is likely to result in this race being run at a good pace and that could set the race up for a closer.

I'm hoping that closer with the smooth travelling Dynamic Kate who has run consistently well in staying handicap hurdles since having a wind op. She finished last season with a good run in defeat at Ffos Las behind the very well handicapped In Rem when she looked to be travelling best approaching 2 out but couldn't match that rival's finishing effort.

She ran well over the same C&D on her first start of this season after a 224-day break when she travelled smoothly into contention but couldn't match the front two late on and she edged right under pressure.

Dynamic Kate was in the process of running another good race on her latest start at Worcester when she was making a challenge at the last where she stumbled slightly on landing and unseated her rider.

No. 7 Dynamic Kate (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Thomasina Eyston

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 79

She has been left on the same mark for that performance and has the benefit of Thomasina Eyston in the saddle today. Eyston is able to claim 10lb as she's riding for the yard where she works and up against fellow conditionals that's an overly generous claim given the quality of her riding.

There is the obvious concern that Dynamic Kate hasn't looked straightforward when asked for her effort on quite a few occasions and it may be that she will once again travel well before not finding as much as looks likely but I think she's overpriced in a race of this quality and any 5/1 or bigger appeals.