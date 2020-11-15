Horse Racing Tips: Ben Pauling's charge can make a Big Difference at Leicester

Plenty more to come from Big Difference

Back Big Difference @ 3/1 in the 15:00 Leicester

Ben Pauling's ex-pointer, Big Difference has only won over hurdles to date and that was last year at Market Rasen over today's trip. He hasn't had the best of luck over fences thus far and deserves some compensation. He looked likely to go close before an awful mistake at Ludlow three starts ago and he produced his best effort last time out when runner-up at Taunton last month, that was his first run for 264 days so he will stripper for that today.

No. 7 Big Difference (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 114

He pulled 14 lengths clear of the third that day at Taunton, who has since boosted the form, coming out and winning convincingly last Thursday. He's 6lbs higher, but he's completely unexposed over fences and finds himself in a very winnable race.

The Pauling team have been in good form recently, with plenty of placed horses its just a matter of time before they start getting into the winners' enclosure again.

Station Master for Kim Bailey may be the one to chase the selection home, the nine-year-old remains well treated on the form he showed in his novice chasing season. He was dropped in class last time out where he refused at the last but he was already well beaten at that point. That was over three miles two furlongs, so this drop in trip may well suit and the yard are in excellent form.

Le Coeur Net can get back to winning ways

Back Le Coeur Net @ 7/2 in the 14:20 Plumpton

This can go the way of the normally ultra consistent Le Coeur Net, who was a winner at Wincanton on Boxing Day off a 3lb lower rating. Anthony Honeyball's charge has uncharacteristically failed to complete on his last two starts, pulling up at over course and distance when last seen.

However, he has had a good break since then (280 days) and that will have done him the world of good, as he's more than capable fresh. He is on a good mark on the pick of his form and Ben Godfrey is taking a handy 7lbs off his back. The Honeyball team have their string in supreme form and I think he has a big chance in this company today.

No. 1 Le Coeur Net (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Ben Godfrey

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 115

John Flint saddles the favourite in the shape of Court Duty who bounced back to form with easy win at Ffos Las last week. He has to carry a 7lb penalty for that success, so with the penalty and the quick turn around, even with Richard Johnson in the plate, it may just be asking a bit much of him. He has never run within a week of a previous run, the closest turnaround he has had in his career was nine days, when he did that he finished 10th of 13 after being sent off the 5/4 favourite.