Horse Racing Tips: Olly Murphy can continue his good form with Rio Quinto

Rio Quinto is back over hurdles off an attractive mark

Back Rio Quinto @ 8.415/2 in the 13:10 Ayr

Rio Quinto has been off the track for a very long time, 603 days, but with Betfair ambassador Olly Murphy in red-hot form, I am going to take a chance on his seven-year-old being fit and ready to go on his return. He was a very good novice chaser in early 2019, and won at Lingfield by an easy 12 lengths, that is an impressive piece of form. He returns to hurdles today after his long absence, he run six times over hurdles, winning once and being placed in three others.

Olly knows how to ready one and he's running a very favourable mark on his return to hurdles.

It should be an interesting betting market and any positive movement in his price would make me even more confident about his fitness levels.

No. 1 Rio Quinto (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 125

If he is to win this race then he will have to get the better of Tom Lacey's Unohu, he stands out as an unexposed sort in this line-up and an opening handicap mark of 122, on the face of it doesn't look too harsh. He was a recent course maiden winner but this will require him to step up again, and if he doesn't Rio Quinto could be the one to take advantage.

Jamie Spencer the perfect match for Mr Tyrrell

Back Mr Tyrrell @ 9/1 in the 18:00 Kempton

He has a very modest win-rate, but Mr Tyrrell has to have things fall right for him to win his races. He often sits off the pace and then starts his challenge late and has been unlucky in two recent starts. He was hampered at the start when third at Lingfield two starts ago and he found a gap far too late over today's course and distance subsequently.

No. 1 (5) Mr Tyrrell (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 75

If you want a jockey in the plate to deliver a horse on time then Jamie Spencer is the man, he takes over today and this pair look a match made in heaven.

With the master of timing hold-up rides to perfection and a little drop in the ratings, this could be the chance for the six-year-old to find his way to the winners' enclosure at a tasty price. I thought about backing him each-way but I feel he will either find the gaps or not. However, I wouldn't put anyone off an each way bet if that is their preference at a double figure price.