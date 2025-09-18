Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with his three best bets on Friday
Betfair tipster Mark Milligan found the winner of the St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday and has a bonus Friday column where he's got three bets at Ayr and Newbury...
-
Lady can Star at Ayr once again
-
Unexposed filly to go in on handicap debut
-
Burrows runner well handicapped in Newbury closer
15:05 Ayr - Back Star Of Lady M @ 3/14.00
Star Of Lady M
- J: Daniel Tudhope
- T: David O'Meara
- F: 3211816-3
Last year's winner of this 5.5f listed contest, Star Of Lady M, comes into it fresher than most and she is taken to come out on top once again.
David O'Meara's five-year-old had a fine 20204, winning no less than six times, and proved better than ever on her way to success in this event.
It clearly hasn't all been plain sailing this term, though, but she proved that she retains a good chunk of her ability when making a decent comeback in the Beverley Bullet on the Westwood earlier this month. Going without her usual visor, the selection travelled well enough just in behind the pace before weakening into third as the lack of a recent outing appeared to take its toll.
That should have put her spot on for this and the form was done no harm at all by the sixth-place finisher, Elegant Erin, bagging a handicap back at the same course earlier this week.
Star Of Lady M has the headgear back on for this assignment and should give a bold bid to retain her crown.
16:40 Newbury - Back El Megeeth @ 7/24.50
El Megeeth (Ire)
- J: William Buick
- T: Owen Burrows
- F: 422
Over at Newbury, this 1m 4f fillies and mares handicap has an open look to it and it may pay to concentrate on a couple who are less exposed than their rivals.
Lalique has made just the four career starts and has run to fairly decent levels on all of them, not beaten too far when sixth on handicap debut at Newmarket last time.
However, I'm siding with one who is even less exposed and could well prove to be on a fair mark as she steps into handicap company for the first time.
El Megeeth has hardly set the world alight on three starts in maiden/novice company, but she's a filly with a nice pedigree and those outings should have given her a good platform to build on.
It's possible she'll stay further than this trip, but it looks fine for her for the time being, and William Buick is an interesting jockey booking for one who ought to prove better than a 74-rated filly in time.
Trainer Owen Burrows has his team in good heart and I'm hopeful El Megeeth can give him another winner.
17:15 Newbury - Back Approval @ 4/15.00
Approval
- J: William Buick
- T: Owen Burrows
- F: 2171-0976
The Burrows team also have a good chance of collecting in the following contest, a 1m 2f handicap.
Top weight Approval had a good 2024 while in the care of William Haggas, rounding off his season by winning a much deeper handicap than this one at Goodwood in early August. However, he's failed to fire in four starts for that yard this season and was transferred to Burrows following the latest of them, when sixth of seven at Windsor in June.
Sporting a tongue tie that day, Approval was well backed but proved a disappointment, though he's had a breathing operation since then and it's highly possible the change of scenery may bring about a spike in his form, too.
If tinkering with his wind does get him back to something like the form he was showing last season, Approval could be absolutely chucked in from his current mark of 85.
Recommended bets
