Horse Racing Tips: Llandinabo Lad will relish conditions at Ascot

Tom Symonds' charge is getting better with each run

A perfect two from two over hurdles so far for Llandinabo Lad, he returned this season and delivered at Bangor, on the back of a 332 day break, and then showed an excellent attitude when stepped up in class to win at Haydock. The further he went, the better he looked on that occasion so this stiffer track should see him in an even better light. He is well proven on soft ground and despite having to carry a penalty here, that Haydock win is the strongest form in this contest. I think if the five-year-old was coming from one of the so called "bigger" stables it's likely that he would be a much shorter price than he is for Tom Symonds.

No. 1 Llandinabo Lad SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

It should be a cracking race as all six that line up have claims. The one I think will chase the selection home is Soaring Glory for Jonjo O'Neill who looked set to resume winning ways before falling late on at Wetherby last month, and only found a very good Nicky Henderson prospect too hot at Newbury on his second hurdles start.

Allart can open his chasing account at the first attempt

Ascot is regularly the track of choice for Nicky Henderson to start out his novice chasers and he does so here with Supreme Novices fifth, Allart. He comes from a smart family and has always looked a chaser in the making. Soft ground suited him well last season and it's interesting that Henderson is happy to pitch him straight into a Grade 2 here rather than find a softer starting point over the bigger obstacles. He only had four runs over hurdles so there should be plenty of improvement to come this season.

No. 2 Allart (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Colin Tizzard saddles the favourite in the shape of Fiddlerontheroof, he has the chasing experience, with a narrow win and two defeats to his name so far. He bumped into a decent type (Caribean Boy) at Newbury last month and despite that defeat he is sure to continue to improve. The ground should be to his liking and the 148 rated six-year-old is sure to be on the premises, but Allart could just be too good for him.