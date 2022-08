Heather Main's La Belle Vie has been backed from 7/5 into 5/6 to win the 13:40 Cazoo Handicap at Wolverhampton this afternoon.

Still yet to get off the mark, the three-year-old is 0-7 from an eyecatching second on her step up to 1m6f at today's venue makes her a big player in this field.

No. 6 (7) La Belle Vie SBK 5/6 EXC 2 Trainer: Heather Main

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 61

La Belle Vie faced several traffic issues but managed to finish extremely well behind Jamie Osborne's Shut Up And Dance, who has since gone on to win a handicap over course and distance.

That performance and form certainly hasn't gone unnoticed among Betfair punters, who have been patiently waiting for the three-year-old to return to the track.

Her main market rivals are Kim Bailey's Blazon and Scott Dixon's Kitten's Dream, who are both priced at 7.06/1 at the time of writing.

Blazon is in fact an eight-time AW winner, and has won at Wolverhampton previously, but it's safe to say he's been out of sorts this summer and will need a drastic turnaround in order to notch up another victory today.

Kitten's Dream last won at Southwell over 2m back in April, but has failed to land a serious blow since, with her figures reading 3-3-8-4-3.

Next in the market is Sweet Dime at 11.010/1, who hasn't won since 2019, which shows there is no real depth to this opener.

