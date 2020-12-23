To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Through The Card: Kempton, Boxing Day

Horses jumping at Kempton
There's a top-class card at Kempton on Boxing Day

Timeform take you through an excellent card at Kempton on Saturday, which features the Grade 1 King George VI Chase...

"...looked like a complete natural over fences..."

Timeform on Shan Blue

12:40 - On To Victory was in good heart on the Flat in the autumn and he produced a career-best effort to win the November Handicap at Doncaster, where he stayed on strongly to prevail. He failed to fire on the all-weather at Kempton last month but possibly found the race coming too soon following his exploits at Doncaster, and he is of interest back over hurdles having shaped with promise when placed on a couple of occasions last season.

13:15 - Alnadam progressed well over hurdles last season and has taken well to chasing. He shaped with encouragement when runner-up at Carlisle on his debut over fences and then improved to score in good style at Sandown this month, finding plenty under pressure to forge six and a half lengths clear. The improving Alnadam looking fairly treated after an 8 lb rise in the weights and he looks set to launch another bold bid.

13:50 - Shan Blue looked like a complete natural over fences when scoring by 14 lengths on his chasing debut at Wetherby and he put in another scintillating round of jumping when following up at the same course, registering another wide-margin win. Those efforts identified Shan Blue as a potentially high-class chaser and he looks the one to beat on the back of two impressive victories.

14:25 - Epatante took this on the way to winning the Champion Hurdle last season and she will be difficult to beat here after impressing on her reappearance in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle last month, readily settling matters with her excellent turn of foot. Silver Streak and Ballyandy were put in their place by Epatante in this race last season and look set to fight it out for minor honours again.

15:00 - Cyrname was never travelling with his usual zest when a beaten favourite in last year's King George that was won in such impressive style by Clan des Obeaux, but it's possible he hadn't fully recovered from the big effort he produced when beating Altior in the 1965 Chase. Cyrname looked much more like his old self when easily winning the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on his return in October, and he should be spot on for this assignment. Waiting Patiently is one to consider at a bigger price as, while he has stamina to prove, he has shown top-class form over fences and has a good record fresh, so the absence since last year's Tingle Creek - in which he finished an excellent third - is not a concern.

15:35 - Riggs shaped as if in need of the run on his handicap debut and seasonal reappearance at Ascot in October and he duly showed improved form at Uttoxeter last time, pulling eight lengths clear in the style of a horse well ahead of his mark. He has more to offer and can go well, despite a 9 lb rise in the weights demanding extra.

Recommended bets

On To Victory - 12:40 Kempton
Alnadam - 13:15 Kempton
Shan Blue - 13:50 Kempton
Epatante - 14:25 Kempton
Cyrname - 15:00 Kempton
Riggs - 15:35 Kempton

Saturday 26 December, 12.40pm

Third Time Lucki
Flic Ou Voyou
On To Victory
Severance
Go Sacre Go
Il Re Di Nessuno
Saturday 26 December, 1.15pm

Alnadam
Mr One More
Killer Clown
Getareason
Falco Blitz
Champagne Well
Hold The Note
Son Of Camas
William H Bonney
Galahad Quest
Oistrakh Le Noir
Saturday 26 December, 1.50pm

Shan Blue
The Big Breakaway
If The Cap Fits
Enrilo
Kalooki
One For The Team
Golan Fortune
Saturday 26 December, 2.25pm

Epatante
Silver Streak
Ballyandy
Floressa
Diego du Charmil
Saturday 26 December, 3.00pm

Clan Des Obeaux
Cyrname
Santini
Lostintranslation
Real Steel
Frodon
Waiting Patiently
Saint Calvados
Black Op
Saturday 26 December, 3.35pm

Ecco
Switch Hitter
Whatsupwithyou
Riggs
Barbados Blue
Runswick Bay
Rathhill
Monte Cristo
Top Man
Push The Tempo
Jarveys Plate
Lets Get At It
Coeur De Lion
Dream Berry
Whos My Jockey
Telart
Distingo
