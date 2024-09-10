Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday include 10/1 Carlisle tip

The Feminine Urge set to double up in handicap company

Course winner William Dewhirst can return to form

The Amazon is one to consider for James Tate

Having recorded a first success at Catterick when last seen, The Feminine Urge can double up on another trip up north, from a 3lb higher mark. She remains unexposed in handicap company, and finished strongly to narrowly prevail when last seen on handicap debut, managing to get out in time having been short of room in the closing stages.

The daughter of Mehmas, who cost 55,000gns as a yearling, failed to make much of an impression in her first three starts, but was an eye-catcher on her second start at Sandown, when beaten by only two-and-a-half-lengths from odds of 50/151.00, having been a bit short of room.

There is some substance to that form considering Brightwalton, who was a neck second that day, had finished fourth to Ghost Run previously, a filly who has performed well since when upped in class, and Cressida Wildes, who was ahead of Brightwalton in third at Newbury, has subsequently finished fifth in Listed company.

There could be further improvement to come, beyond a mark of 70, for the George Scott-trained filly. The yard are in form and rarely saddle runners at the track, therefore this could be a good opportunity for The Feminine Urge to record another success, this time in the hands of Callum Shepherd.

Recommended Bet Back The Feminine Urge in the 14:50 Carlisle SBK 15/8

Four-year-old William Dewhirst is proven at the course and looks ready to strike again on a handicap mark 4lbs lower than his win on this card twelve months ago. He hasn't made much of an impression in four starts this season, but he wasn't beaten too far when 28/129.00 at Newcastle on his seasonal reappearance, when slowly away.

When last seen, again sent off at odds of 28/129.00, he finished strongly, staying on well from the rear of the field to be beaten by only two-lengths. He was dropped 1lb for that promising effort, and the step up to a mile here should suit, as he did his best work late on.

Trained by Ben Haslam, the gelding should be suited by conditions in familiar surroundings, and makes plenty of appeal from a mark of 69.

Joanna Mason has a 21 percent win-rate aboard the yard's runner this season, which is another positive, and she could be able to guide the son of Sioux Nation to victory, down in class.

Recommended Bet Back William Dewhirst E/W in the 17:03 Carlisle SBK 10/1

A smart son of Farhh, The Amazon makes his first appearance following a gelding operation having previously put in two disappointing efforts following a maiden win at Windsor when 7/24.50.

On debut at Newmarket, he finished ninth to Kikkuli when unable to make an impression, but there have been a number of subsequent winners to come out of the race, including Gracious Leader who was eight-lengths behind The Amazon that day.

Although his last two outings have been below par, when sent off as favourite in both, there should be more to come from the James Tate-trained three-year-old who fetched 150,000gns as a juvenile. Out of Indigo River, who once finished third in a Del Mar Grade Two, the gelding should be suited by this step up to 7f considering he is bred to stay further, and he has already proven himself on an easier surface.

The yard has an all-time 26 percent strike-rate at the track, and they don't send too many runners on the long journey up north. In the hands of P J McDonald, The Amazon can improve on his recent outings and bounce back to form, with the best still yet to come from him.