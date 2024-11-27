Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 12/1 Market Rasen tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections across Wednesday's cards

Tracker horse can come good on first start over fences

Return to Wetherby could spark improvement in James Owen-trained stayer

Six-year-old Sageburg gelding Nothinelsematters has been in the tracker for a while and he almost delivered at odds of 25/126.00 earlier in the year. He's one to keep onside in similar contests for now, considering he's still inexperienced and there should be more to come from him.

In his first point start he was a late faller when in second position behind Touch Me Not, a subsequent £150,000 purchase who has since won a Grade Two over fences. That effort showed some promise despite Nothinelsematters failing to complete and, although he was unable to feature in his next two point appearances, he had shown signs that he possessed some ability.

Sent off at huge odds in all of his runs in maiden company, pulled up twice, he was given an opening mark of 75 from which he was able to be competitive on handicap debut at Huntingdon, staying on well to finish fifth when beaten only two-lengths.

Since then he hasn't quite been able to improve enough to compete for the major honours in his races, but he should come on for his recent offer at Ludlow and makes each-way appeal. If able to return to the form shown in April, he can win from around his current mark, and he carries bottom weight in this contest.

This is his chasing debut, but considering he has previous point form and is related to plenty of successful chasers such as Champagnesuperover, World Wide Web and Meldrum Lad, he could come into his own over the larger obstacles.

Representing Alex Hales, Nothinelsematters could spring a surprise at a big price and return a welcome winner for the yard for whom Bryan Carver has a 25 percent strike-rate this season.

No forlorn hope at 12/113.00, Nothinelsematters could be ready to strike over the larger obstacles and is one to keep a close eye on.

Recommended Bet Back Nothinelsematters E/W in 13:15 Market Rasen SBK 12/1

Eight-year-old gelding East Street should improve plenty for his return to action following a 188-day break on debut for James Owen when last seen.

Formerly trained by Sue Smith, East Street was in a rich vein of form at this time last year, displaying a strong staying ability in testing conditions.

After being pulled up on his seasonal reappearance, he showed great improvement to win at 9/110.00 over course-and-distance. It could be a similar scenario once again, and he is applied with a first-time visor which could spark some improvement.

The gelding wasn't as effective during the second-half of last season, but the change in scenery could allow him to rediscover some form and he's 7lbs below his last winning mark with 5lb claimer Alex Chadwick aboard.

With form figures of 12411 at the track, the application of headgear and from a low mark, there is enough in his favour to suggest East Street can bounce back to some form for an in-form yard. He's suited by conditions and with the stable have an all-time record of 33 percent at the track, which is another positive.

Recommended Bet Back East Street in 14:45 Wetherby SBK 10/3

Andrew Slattery-trained Dark Note is back on his last winning mark from 69 and holds each-way claims at the weights if he can bounce back from some disappointing efforts over obstacles.

The dual purpose horse, although inconsistent, has been able to improve plenty after finishing down the field in a previous race on many occasions, and earlier this year he was able to finish a close second at Wexford on the back of an eighth placed finish at Punchestown.

In his last appearance on the Flat, he finished third to En Or, subsequently given a rating of 85, when in receipt of 4lb over an extended two-mile trip, but from a 3lb lower mark here, and back over a trip at which he is proven, he could be good enough to make the frame.

The first-time cheekpieces may spark improvement and allow him to see out his race to better effect as previously at the track he has weakened late on in the closing stages when unable to sustain his challenge.

The five-year-old possesses enough ability to make the frame in this 1m4f contest under Billy Lee, who has a decent record at the track this year.