Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday include 6/1 Kempton tip

St Denis's Well may be worth sticking with on swift reappearance

Into Battle is ready to attack at Kempton

Ed Walker-trained gelding can have Maximum Impact on polytrack debut

A case was made for St Denis's Well in Monday's tipping piece, but six-year-old gelding couldn't make an impression despite being sent off at 4/15.00. In the closing stages he stumbled badly and was unable to recover, losing any chance of making the frame. It's worth forgiving that run, and he may be better suited by the conditions in this race.

The step back up in trip is a positive, as is the jockey booking of 7lb claimer Carl Millar, who is one from two at the track. Considering St Denis's Well is on a chase mark of 120, there is potential to exploit his hurdling mark of 91. He is well-handicapped on form, and can fare better than he did at Downpatrick on Monday.

Prior to his return over hurdles this week, he had been running in highly competitive chases, out of his depth against the likes of Hurricane Georgie, Janidil, and 156-rated Easy Game. These are calmer waters and, although a much better showing than his recent run is required, he has the ability to bounce back.

Recommended Bet Back St Denis's Well in 17:18 Bellewstown SBK 5/1

The Ed Walker-trained Into Battle sets the standard in this 1m3f contest, having shown a decent level of form in his career so far. He was disappointing on his latest effort when finishing down the field at Goodwood, perhaps unsuited by the undulating nature of the track, but had previously been competitive at a higher level. That bodes well for his chances here from a mark of 82, considering he has been able to compete against higher rated horses.

On his penultimate start at Sandown he finished third to Prince Eric, giving his now 83-rated rival 5lbs, with now 95-rated Mr Monaco, fourth at York last week, in second. He was short of room in the closing stages on that occasion, and would likely have finished closer with a clearer run, having been hampered on the rail.

In his previous start, in the London Gold Cup Handicap at Newbury, he finished fifth to King's Gambit when sent off at odds of 40/141.00. Only half-a-length behind Persica on that occasion, it was a promising effort, and the three-year-old shaped as though a step up in trip could suit.

With proven form at the track, when winning over a mile here on his second start last year, Into Battle holds solid claims under Tom Marquand. Baraq is an unexposed type in the field who could pose a threat, but Into Battle has proven he has the ability to perform in competitive handicaps from this mark, which bodes well for his chances on his return to the polytrack.

His jockey has a 22 percent strike-rate at the track this year, which is another positive, and it may prove worth siding with this son of Churchill who could have further improvement to come now upped in distance.

Recommended Bet Back Into Battle in 20:00 Kempton SBK 7/2

The three-year-old son of Havana Grey, Maximum Impact, is on a workable mark from 77, and can be competitive in this 6f sprint. He makes his all-weather debut but, considering his sire has a good record with his progeny on the surface, and his dam, Natural Choice, was a winner at the track, there is enough evidence in his pedigree to suggest it could suit.

He won both of his first two starts at Leicester and Ascot, respectively, last season, before running in competitive juvenile contests including the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes and the Group Two July Stakes. The 70,000gns purchase switched yards earlier this year, from Alice Haynes to George Scott, but has been unable to win for his new stable yet, despite showing some ability.

Gelded prior to his best run of the season, when third behind Waleefy and Drama at Newmarket, he was giving away 3lbs to the winner that day, when only beaten by three-quarters-of-a-length by the now 88-rated half-brother to Hukum and Baaeed, who has since won and finished second twice.

Dropped 1lb for his most recent run at Newmarket, he travelled into the race nicely on that occasion, but his effort petered out when approaching the line, and he couldn't match the first three for speed. The switch to this surface could spark an improvement, as he has shown enough to suggest he should be competitive from this mark. He certainly possesses potential, and he appears overlooked in this field, representing value at a price of 6/17.00.