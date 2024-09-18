Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday include 20/1 Yarmouth tip

Cash can take the money at Sandown

Sierra Blanca makes each-way appeal

Nayati is handicapped to win

Newcomer Express Run is worthy of note

Lightly-raced five-year-old Cash had been absent for 431 days before making his return at Windsor when last seen, upped in trip on soft ground. He finished fourth of four in that Listed contest, but showed he still retains ability, travelling into the race well but unable to quicken with the others as the race developed. It was a promising return on which he can improve for the outing, and this drop back in trip on a sounder surface should be to his liking.

On debut at Newmarket, he was able to win in good fashion when sent off at odds of 8/19.00 in his sole start as a juvenile, before beginning his three-year-old campaign with a narrow defeat to Westover in the Sandown Classic Trial.

Last season he was beaten three-quarters-of-a-length by Chindit in a Listed contest at Ascot, before finishing fourth to Hukum, with Desert Crown in second, in the Group Three Brigadier Gerard Stakes. He finished down the field after a slow start when 28/129.00 in the Queen Anne Stakes, his final appearance before a long absence, but he had shown enough in his previous starts to prove he had plenty of talent.

Currently on a rating of 107, Cash has to prove he still retains enough ability to justify his current mark, but he should fare better this time around having had a recent run, and he has run well at the course previously.

The son of Shamardal fetched £140,000 as a two-year-old, and, although he has been seen sparingly over his career so far, he remains a horse with potential. Trained by David Simcock, Cash makes appeal at a price at 6/17.00 if he can return to the form of old, and he could prove worth sticking with under Jamie Spencer.

Recommended Bet Back Cash in 15:23 Sandown SBK 6/1

Formerly trained by Aidan O'Brien, Coolmore-bred Sierra Blanca showed some promise earlier in his career when second to subsequent Listed winner, and Group One placed, Espionage, in a Curragh maiden. He then finished second in a Leopardstown Group Three and beat a field including Sprewell and White Birch to win his maiden at Naas.

He switched yards to be trained by Freddie and Martyn Meade during his three-year-old campaign, but was only seen once during 2023 when well-beaten at Goodwood. He then made the switch to Richard Hannon, for whom he appeared once before returning to the Meade yard after a gelding operation. Having had two recent runs, this could be the time to side with the son of No Nay Never, who may have needed a couple of outings to learn to settle and race again after a lengthy absence and multiple yard changes.

Out of Oaks winner Alexandrova, a three-time winner over a mile-and-a-half, Sierra Blanca should have the perfect combination of speed and stamina on pedigree, which could be used to great effect over this 1m1f trip. He showed significant improvement on his recent efforts to finish fourth at Sandown when last seen, upped to a mile-and-a-half which appeared to suit more than the 7f at Newmarket.

Sticking to the task well after a slow start, he was only beaten three-lengths-and-three-quarters when sent off at 33/134.00 and Tom Marquand is aboard once again, whose previous experience aboard the gelding should help his cause on this occasion.

At a big price, he warrants a second look as he clearly possesses some ability. Things haven't gone right for him in recent seasons, but he has the potential to spring a surprise at a big price if things go his way during the race.

Roi De France is completely unexposed at the head of the market, which makes him an intriguing opponent, but at a short price, it may be worth looking for an each-way alternative, and Sierra Blanca is value at odds of 20/121.00.

Recommended Bet Back Sierra Blanca E/W in 16:05 Yarmouth SBK 20/1

Likeable gelding Nayati was well supported into 5/16.00 joint-favourite when finishing fourth at Cartmel recently, forced to make up plenty of ground and come wide with his challenge around the tight track, failing to finish as strongly as those ahead of him on the day. He can fare better this time around from a 2lb lower mark, with Brian Hughes returning in the saddle, 16lbs below his last winning mark when obliging at 11/112.00 last year.

The versatile ten-year-old is handicapped to win and is presented with a feasible opportunity in this 2m5f contest. He has run well over course-and-distance in the past, when third to Aye Right, and, although he is yet to win over the trip, the drier ground should allow him to stay effectively.

His recent run was an improvement on his previous outings this summer, having made a return to action following a nasty fall at Stratford. He likely needed a run or two to return to form, and he should now be fit and ready to return to winning ways, capable of doing so in a race of this nature.

Recommended Bet Back Nayati in 17:05 Kelso SBK 5/1

The final race on the card at Kelso is a bumper run over two miles featuring seven runners. Express Run is one of the most interesting contenders in the field, making his first start under Rules having failed to complete in two point-to-point races.

The son of Milan, who fetched €24,000 as a three-year-old, was sent off at odds of 5/16.00 and 8/19.00 in point-to-points won by Port Joulain, a first-time out winner for Willie Mullins who was purchased for £300,000 following his success at Borris House, and Sporting Glance, a promising prospect for Cian Collins, respectively.

His dam Lilly's Express is a sister to Peregrine Run, a bumper winner who went on to win at Cheltenham in a Grade Two contest and achieved a career-high rating of 159. Takeyourcapoff is another of their siblings who showed plenty of promise and recorded six wins in her career, and has since produced three winners including bumper and Listed winner Off Your Rocco.

There is enough talent in the family to suggest that Express Run could prove to be a useful type, and he make a winning start on debut for Justin Landy, who has saddled four of his six bumper runners to finish among the first three this season, including one winner.