Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday include 12/1 Kerry National tip

Plenty of Love for Bella at Redcar

Capote's Dream can write his own script at Goodwood

Chemical Energy makes plenty of appeal in the Kerry National

Sunshine Soul can use her experience at Kempton

A competitive 6f Nursery Handicap is the second race on the card at Redcard, in which Bella Love makes plenty of appeal from a mark of 69.

The Craig Lidster-trained filly is yet to break her maiden, but had been performing consistently well prior to a disappointing effort on handicap debut at Thirsk when last seen. In her previous start she raced keenly from the off, unable to settle and get into a rhythm. She's worth sticking with as her early form would suggest she's better than her current mark of 69 reflects.

On debut she finished second to Lesley's Boy, now rated 84, beaten a length when sent off at odds of 16/117.00. She then finished third to shock 40/141.00 winner Alpha Magic, yet to reappear, at Thirsk, with subsequent winner American Style in second.

That run represents a good formline, as does her second to Mademoiselle, a filly who has shown a useful level of form and beat a field including Eartha, fourth in a competitive Doncaster handicap since, on a recent Southwell outing.

The daughter of Kodiac, who fetched 30,000gns as a yearling, has shown plenty of promise and, if she can bounce back, she holds strong claims in the hands of Tom Eaves.

Recommended Bet Back Bella Love E/W in 14:10 Redcar SBK 12/1

Experienced seven-year-old Capote's Dream should thrive in conditions at Goodwood, on a mark 6lbs lower than his last victory.

Although he was disappointing on his recent outing at Salisbury, he had shown a good level of form previously, threatening to record a sixth career win from a low mark. His third at Epsom, when beaten a length by Tanmawwy at odds of 18/119.00 was a good effort, and he was able to build on that performance to be narrowly beaten by Justcallmepete on his subsequent start.

With conditions and trip to suit, Capote's Dream has a strong each-way chance for Tom Ward. He has previously run well at the track, finishing second twice here, and has jockey Tom Marquand back in the saddle.

At a price of 8/19.00, from a mark of 71, Capote's Dream could prove worth siding with.

Recommended Bet Back Capote's Dream E/W in 15:30 Goodwood SBK 8/1

With plenty of rain forecast ahead of the Grade 3 Kerry National Handicap, Chemical Energy is worth considering he has shown useful form in staying handicaps in softer conditions. He finished sixth in the race last year when on a 1lb higher mark, and had previously finished second to Gaillard Du Mesnil in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in testing ground.

Last seen finishing fifth in the Galway Plate at odds of 33/134.00, the easier conditions will likely suit this time around and he has the benefit of a recent run. He was pulled up in the Grand National on his penultimate start, but the extreme stamina test may not have suited on that occasion. He has proven his staying capabilities over this trip however, and, whilst the ground may inconvenience some of his rivals, he should be able to cope well enough with it to have a say.

One of five Gordon Elliott-trained runners in the race, sporting first-time cheekpieces, Chemical Energy is an enticing each-way price at 12/113.00 under Jordan Gainford, and can be competitive.

The Betfair sportsbook are offering five places on this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Chemical Energy E/W in 16:20 Listowel SBK 12/1

Promising Mehmas filly Sunshine Soul can put her experience to good use against her rivals in this 6f Fillies' Novice Stakes. Trained by George Boughey, she seeks a maiden win on her fifth career start under Sean Levey.

On debut at Nottingham she finished second to subsequent Queen Mary Stakes winner Leovanni, who also finished third in the Lowther Stakes, before reported to have been unsuited by the easier conditions on her following start at York.

On her penultimate run she was able to bounce back to form to finish second again, this time to Unspoken Love, finishing ahead of subsequent winner Guns Firing, and favourite Ardeur, a Kameko filly who had previously finished behind Group Two winner Simmering, and won her maiden by six-lengths in comfortable fashion.

When last seen at Southwell, Sunshine Soul finished half-a-length fourth to Mademoiselle, with Nightbird in second and Eartha, recently fourth to Ghost Run at Doncaster and previously second to Bountiful, in third.

The yard has saddled one winner and two seconds from five juvenile runners at the track this term, with an overall 18 percent strike-rate there this year. Although this filly is more exposed than most, she has solid form, as well as previous experience on the all-weather, which can hold her in good stead.