Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday include 18/1 Curragh tip

Bid For Chester will enjoy conditions at the Curragh

Joseph O'Brien outsider warrants a second look in the feature

Maximum can make an Impact at Yarmouth

Million Thanks is worth sticking with at Newcastle

Three-year-old son of Ribchester Bid For Chester returned to some form when third at Naas recently, placing at odds of 20/121.00. That was a much better effort to his previous outings during the summer in which he failed to fire, but he had shown some form earlier in the year when second to Take Me To Church on his reappearance, before winning in heavy ground at the track in April.

Under regular rider Wesley Joyce, who claims 5lb, the Michael Mulvany-trained gelding bids for a third career success and should be suited by the softer ground conditions. Fourth in ground described as soft to heavy on debut at the track to Bucanero Fuerte, he showed promise during his debut campaign when running exclusively on ground with some dig in it.

Prior to his run at Naas in May, when tenth of ten, he hadn't run on ground better than good to yielding. This bodes well for his chances here, and he has shown his capabilities over the trip in the past, too.

From a mark of 80, 8lbs lower than his last success, Bid For Chester holds strong claims and could prove tough to beat in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Bid For Chester in 13:00 Curragh SBK 7/1

Kodiac filly And So To Bed, who fetched 85,000gns as a yearling, is available at enticing odds in this Group Three contest, and, although Ballydoyle favourite Giselle should prove tough to beat, the Joseph O'Brien-trained outsider makes plenty of each-way appeal.

On debut she finished a staying on fourth behind now 105-rated subsequent Group Three winner Heavens Gate, with subsequent Listed winner and three-time Group Three placed January in second, and Grande Marques, narrowly beaten in two Group Three contests recently, in third. That is an excellent level of form, with the performance of And So To Bed worth upgrading considering she was slowly away and showed plenty of inexperience.

In her following start she finished five-lengths behind Lake Victoria, which is no disgrace considering the manner of the winner's following victory in the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes.

And So To Bed landed her maiden at Leopardstown where she beat subsequent Listed winner Rebel Diamond, a consistent filly trained by Natalia Lupini, before finishing behind Heavens Gate again, this time in the valuable Ballyhane Stakes at Naas when sent off at odds of 16/117.00.

Last seen featuring in the Ingabelle Stkaes, she was fractious beforehand in the parade ring, and failed to find a clear run in the straight when settled at the rear of the field. It was a race in which she could never land a blow and didn't get an opportunity to really put in her best effort. She is better than that and, whilst soft conditions are an unknown here, she has run well on a yielding surface and appears overpriced in the market.

Whilst she appears to be the yard's second string on jockey bookings, she is no forlorn hope and represents each-way value at 18/119.00 under Declan McDonogh.

Recommended Bet Back And So To Bed E/W in 13:30 Curragh SBK 18/1

George Scott-trained Maximum Impact has failed to fire since recording successive wins in his first two starts, and has dropped to a rating of 76 as a result, 17lbs below his opening mark.

A winner on debut at Leicester last year in heavy ground, the son of Havana Grey justified short odds of 6/42.50 to put in an emphatic performance, beating his rivals by twelve-lengths before backing it up at Ascot.

He was then sent off at 7/24.50 for the Windsor Castle Stakes won by Big Evs, but was reported to have stopped quickly, failing to run his race. It was a similar story in his following Group Two appearance at Newmarket, before he ended his season on a disappointing note at Salisbury and then switched yards from Alice Haynes.

This year he has threatened to return to winning ways on occasion, finishing a close third to Waleefy, now rated 88, on his return to the July Course when giving the winner 3lbs. That was a promising effort with 87-rated Drama, a subsequent winner, in second, and his penultimate start at the same venue suggested he has winning potential from his current mark.

Unable to sustain the effort from the front when last seen at Kempton, he wasn't disgraced and showed his well-being. Now stepping up to a 7f, returning to softer conditions, he can play his part under David Egan in this contest. A good-looking grey, Maximum Impact is one for serious consideration.

Recommended Bet Back Maximum Impact in 16:10 Yarmouth SBK 6/1

From an unchanged mark of 70 with Kaiya Fraser claiming 3lb aboard once again, Million Thanks holds strong claims following a third-placed finish when sent off at 16/117.00 over course-and-distance last week.

The five-year-old gelding is on a workable mark, 1lb lower than when last winning at Pontefract in May, and has run well in both of his two starts at the track this year. Prior to his recent placed effort, he had featured here in July, beaten two-and-a-quarter-lengths by the winner, Borgi, finishing seventh when badly hampered in the closing stages.

Things haven't quite gone his way following his second career success earlier in the season, but he still retains plenty of ability and can often outrun his odds. He is effective on an all-weather surface, has form at the course and runs over his optimum trip of a mile.

The Rebecca Menzies yard remain in good form and have saddled plenty of winners and placed runners at the track this year, whilst the rider boasts a 39 percent strike-rate when partnering their horses during 2024, with a 42 percent win-rate at Newcastle.

With plenty in his favour, the son of Churchill is worth sticking with at a price of 11/112.00.