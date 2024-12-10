Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 10/3 Uttoxeter bet

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Tuesday

Sam Thomas-trained gelding can return to form at Uttoxeter

You Oughta Know makes appeal on hurdling debut

Equipped with a first-time visor which could spark some improvement, Sam Thomas-trained Katate Dori can make his presence felt in this extended 2m7f contest.

A Conditional Jockeys' race, capable 3lb claimer Dylan Johnston is aboard, increasing his chances at the weights. The rider has been in excellent form this season, gaining valuable experience and proving his worth in tough races.

During recent months he has maintained a strike-rate of over 20 percent, performing at an exceptional 32 per cent win-rate during October. He is a jockey to keep onside and could be able to guide Katate Dori to a maiden hurdle victory.

The six-year-old gelding should improve for a recent outing at Ascot in which he was unable to make any impression despite being sent off at odds of 7/24.50. He hung left-handed and finished tired after a 195-day absence, and, considering he has needed a run following a break in the past, he is entitled to take a step forward for his reappearance.

The return to a left-handed track could suit based on that effort, too, although right-handed courses haven't appeared to be a problem in the past. He has suffered an interrupted career so far, but he is on a workable mark should he return to the force of old.

Earlier in his career he was able to claim a bumper success at Market Rasen after finishing a narrow second to the promising Bowenspark, with talented chaser Masaccio, currently rated 143, in third. He had been purchased for €45,000 and displayed enough ability to believe he could progress to be a useful type in future.

Although things haven't quite worked out for him yet, he isn't one to give up on. If he can stay fit, he could have the potential to improve plenty still.

Recommended Bet Back Katate Dori in 12:12 Uttoxeter SBK 10/3

Willie Mullins-trained You Oughta Know has shown a high level of form in bumpers, beating a recent Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase winner, £400,000 purchase Croke Park, by 11-lengths on debut at Kilbeggan, before claiming a two-length success over subsequent three-time winner Toto Too at Galway.

The son of Beat Hollow then finished second to the exciting Jeroboam Machin in a Grade Two bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival, beating the likes of Redemption Day, The Yellow Clay, and A Dream To Share.

The six-year-old ended the season in disappointing fashion, beaten convicingly twice in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, when sent off at 15/28.50, and in the Punchestown Festival equivalent. He wore a first time hood at Prestbury Park, which remained on in his following run, but that is replaced with a first-time tongue-tie here, and it's too early to give up on this promising type after a couple of below par efforts.

Having run well when fresh twice in the past, including following a 181-day break last year, this could be the time to catch You Oughta Know. He's the pick of the field on form shown in bumpers. If he is able to bounce back to the level shown previously, he is the one to beat.

Danny Mullins is in the saddle, with Paul Townend aboard the gelding's stablemate Port Joulain, who could have plenty of further progression to come. However, You Oughta Know makes the most appeal from the Closutton pair, and he can get back on track in this maiden contest.

Recommended Bet Back You Oughta Know in 13:50 Punchestown SBK 11/10

Course-and-distance winner Enola Grey had shown significant improvement recently before finishing seventh to Zip when last seen at Newcastle.

During the latter parts of the summer she was out of form, failing to give her true running, but with a couple of close seconds to her name during November, a return to the winners' enclosure appeared to be imminent.

She dwelt at the start on her previous outing, which didn't help her cause against the well-handicapped and in-form winner, who thrives at the northern track. However, the return to Southwell should suit this four-year-old filly who appears most comfortable at this course, and she can resume her progress from an unchanged mark under 5lb claimer Ethan Jones.

The likeable daughter of Havana Grey holds strong claims at the weights in her current form, on the same mark as when recording her most recent success over a mile here in March. She was in exceptional form this time last year, finishing a close second twice, respectively, during November, before being narrowly denied in this race prior to recording successive wins.

Having been performing well without reward recently this could be the time to catch the Gemma Tutty-trained filly, who is a reliable type on an all-weather surface, particularly at Southwell.

Unexposed Ghaihaban is the one to beat on form and is capable of showing the most progression but, with experience in abundance and course form, Enola Grey is capable of posing a threat if at her best.