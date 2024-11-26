Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 10/1 Tramore tip
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter has two selections from Southwell and Tramore to consider on the Betfair Sportsbook this Tuesday...
-
Katie Midwinter has two selections on Tuesday
-
Solar System can double up on quick reappearance
-
Return to Tramore should suit Tom Mullins-trained mare
13:40 Southwell - Back Solar System @ 13/82.63
Philip Hobbs and Johnson White-trained Solar System shaped better than ever when recording a second hurdling victory at Warwick last week. Running from the same mark of 103 here, with capable jockey Callum Pritchard now claiming 7lbs as opposed to the 5lb on that occasion, it could prove worth sticking with the J P McManus-owned son of Pastorius.
The progressive five-year-old has been sent off as favourite or joint-favourite in each of his appearances in handicap company to date, failing to finish in the first three on only one occasion when fifth here in May. He is still relatively lightly-raced and could be capable of plenty of further improvement having been performing consistently well this year.
His dam, Solar Wind, is a half-sister to 153-rated chaser Solness, as well as Listed winner and Grade One placed Solway, both of whom have been successful over a similar trip or further.
The yard is in great form, performing at a 25 percent strike-rate during November, with plenty of placed finishers from their beaten horses, with the jockey currently in a rich vein of form, too.
This is a quick turnaround, however, Solar System can take advantage of a potentially lenient mark and low weight to build on his recent success and record back-to-back wins.
This could be another nice opportunity for Solar System and he makes the most appeal at odds of 13/82.63.
15:20 Tramore - Back C'Est Rien E/W @ 10/111.00
C'Est Rien is an intriguing contender in the competitive extended 2m5f handicap in the penultimate race on Tramore's Tuesday card.
The daughter of Walk In The Park, who is a sister to the talented Fascile Mode, remains unexposed over fences and can bounce back from a disappointing effort when last seen at Clonmel. She made a successful start to her chasing career in good ground over 2m7f at Tramore in September, staying on well in the finish, and this drop in trip in more testing conditions should allow her to put her stamina to good use on her fourth run over fences.
The seven-year-old has run well in softer ground over a similar trip in the past, albeit over hurdles, and the switch to an easier surface could spark some improvement on her recent efforts.
This is the scene of her previous victory and, with winning course form over the larger obstacles at the track, and having run well here on her only previous appearance prior to that win, the return to Tramore is a positive.
Trainer Tom Mullins is two from two at the track this term, with a good record here over fences with his runners, and Danny Mullins has a 29 percent strike-rate aboard the yard's horses during this season.
At generous odds, C'Est Rien can make the frame and bounce back to form at a price of 10/111.00, with four places available.
Now read more horse racing previews here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Two Derby day selections in 75/1 each-way double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Two Derby day selections in 75/1 each-way double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Epsom Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 filly to bounce back down in trip
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement