Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 10/1 Tramore tip

Katie Midwinter has two selections on Tuesday

Solar System can double up on quick reappearance

Return to Tramore should suit Tom Mullins-trained mare

Philip Hobbs and Johnson White-trained Solar System shaped better than ever when recording a second hurdling victory at Warwick last week. Running from the same mark of 103 here, with capable jockey Callum Pritchard now claiming 7lbs as opposed to the 5lb on that occasion, it could prove worth sticking with the J P McManus-owned son of Pastorius.

The progressive five-year-old has been sent off as favourite or joint-favourite in each of his appearances in handicap company to date, failing to finish in the first three on only one occasion when fifth here in May. He is still relatively lightly-raced and could be capable of plenty of further improvement having been performing consistently well this year.

His dam, Solar Wind, is a half-sister to 153-rated chaser Solness, as well as Listed winner and Grade One placed Solway, both of whom have been successful over a similar trip or further.

The yard is in great form, performing at a 25 percent strike-rate during November, with plenty of placed finishers from their beaten horses, with the jockey currently in a rich vein of form, too.

This is a quick turnaround, however, Solar System can take advantage of a potentially lenient mark and low weight to build on his recent success and record back-to-back wins.

This could be another nice opportunity for Solar System and he makes the most appeal at odds of 13/82.63.

Recommended Bet Back Solar System in 13:40 Southwell SBK 13/8

C'Est Rien is an intriguing contender in the competitive extended 2m5f handicap in the penultimate race on Tramore's Tuesday card.

The daughter of Walk In The Park, who is a sister to the talented Fascile Mode, remains unexposed over fences and can bounce back from a disappointing effort when last seen at Clonmel. She made a successful start to her chasing career in good ground over 2m7f at Tramore in September, staying on well in the finish, and this drop in trip in more testing conditions should allow her to put her stamina to good use on her fourth run over fences.

The seven-year-old has run well in softer ground over a similar trip in the past, albeit over hurdles, and the switch to an easier surface could spark some improvement on her recent efforts.

This is the scene of her previous victory and, with winning course form over the larger obstacles at the track, and having run well here on her only previous appearance prior to that win, the return to Tramore is a positive.

Trainer Tom Mullins is two from two at the track this term, with a good record here over fences with his runners, and Danny Mullins has a 29 percent strike-rate aboard the yard's horses during this season.

At generous odds, C'Est Rien can make the frame and bounce back to form at a price of 10/111.00, with four places available.