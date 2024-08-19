Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday include strong Nottingham tip

Blue Point Express can show further improvement

American Fashion is one to side with at Kempton

Wild Clary is the best bet of the day at Nottingham

The £68,000 Blue Point filly, Blue Point Express, is an intriguing contender in the Brighton opener on handicap debut. An opening mark of 62 appears lenient based on her debut run at Ripon, considering the form of the race has been significantly franked.

The winner on that occasion, Loom, went on to finish seventh in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, and the runner-up, Artagnan, won a competitive handicap at Goodwood when subsequently upped in class. Art Design, in third, won at Southwell on Sunday, and Shazani, Blue Point Express' stablemate, the fourth-placed horse at Ripon when sent off at odds of 150/1151.00, has won her maiden since.

On her following run, Blue Point Express tried to make all at Bath, but couldn't sustain her effort from the front. She bounced back to finish third at 12/113.00 when returning to Ripon, beaten four-lengths by an improving gelding in Mission Command.

Trained by Charlie Johnston, she is capable of showing further improvement and can prove better than an opening mark of 62 suggests. There should be plenty more to come from the filly, who is partnered by Billy Loughnane.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Point Express in 14:25 Brighton SBK 10/3

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, daughter of Starspangledbanner, American Fashion, fetched 340,000gns as a yearling and makes her handicap debut in this 6f contest. She has been progressing with each run and looked comfortable on an all-weather surface when second at Lingfield on her most recent start last month, which bodes well for her chances on her first start at Kempton.

She was behind an improving Sir Michael Stoute-trained filly that day, Winning Point, but beat a subsequent winner in Triumph Of Peace, who was victorious over 82-rated Upscale in a novice event on Thursday.

On the basis of that formline, an opening mark of 69 could appear lenient for this progressive filly, who is bidding for a first career success at the fourth attempt. She looks capable of winning soon enough, and should find more luck now going down the handicap route.

The least exposed in this field, American Fashion could prove worth siding with at odds of 7/42.75.

Recommended Bet Back American Fashion in 17:15 Kempton SBK 7/4

A son of Dark Angel, Wild Clary has the standout form in this race and, if he's able to show further progression following a gelding operation, he could prove to be ahead of his opening mark of 82.

Whilst a defeat when sent off at odds of 2/51.40 at Salisbury when last seen would appear disappointing at first glance, the winner, Luther, was making his debut, and was subsequently half-a-length behind New Century in the Listed Stonehenge Stakes last week.

He was slowly away at Newbury on debut, but stayed on well, before showing plenty of improvement to finish second to smart Godolphin colt Anno Domini, who has won since when upped in class, and holds a number of Group level entries. Invited, who was third to Anno Domini, has run well since too, to finish second to subsequent Group Two winner Ancient Truth.

The formlines suggest Wild Clary should be competitive in a race of this level, and he's the one to beat for Sean Levey and Richard Hannon.