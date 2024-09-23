Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday include 20/1 Listowel tip

Spartan Soldier is an intruguing contender

No Nay Never colt Spartan Soldier, who fetched €150,000 as a yearling, makes his second appearance following an eighth-placed effort at the Curragh in April. He finished behind the likes of Cowardofthecounty and Whistlejacket on that occasion, being prominent when struggling to sustain a challenge on ground described as soft to heavy. It's a run that is worth forgiving and, on profile, he appears the type capable of showing plenty of improvement.

A third foal out of Smart Strike mare Spirit Bear, the colt is related to Listed winner Wonderful Times, and is from the family of Gustav Klimt, a Group Two winner as a juvenile. There is plenty of class in his pedigree which suggests he should be much better than he showed on debut. He was sent off at 8/19.00 that day, a shorter-price than the winner who is a subsequent Group Three winner, indicating that perhaps more was expected from him.

Although some of his rivals have shown more compelling form, there isn't a clear standout and it may be worth looking for value in an unexposed type who could show vast improvement.

Aidan O'Brien-trained Thrice appears the one to beat, sporting blinkers under Ryan Moore, and holds a number of interesting entries which suggests he has plenty of potential. However, it's hard to know what to make of the form considering a number of the horses he faced on his debut haven't run since or are yet to be significantly tested.

From an each-way angle, Spartan Soldier makes appeal as he remains unexposed and can be completely forgiven for his debut effort. He has had a break since, which may have allowed him to strengthen considerably, and he should be more prepared with the benefit of a previous experience on track. The Donnacha O'Brien yard is in form, too, and Spartan Soldier could prove his worth in this maiden.

Recommended Bet Back Spartan Soldier E/W in 14:00 Listowel SBK 20/1

Pat O'Donnell-trained gelding Dragon Of Malta can return to form in familiar surroundings following a below par effort at the Galway Festival, where things didn't go his way. He has to improve on most of his form this term if he is to pose a threat in this contest, but he did show promise on his penultimate start at Killarney when beaten only a length-and-a-half at odds of 18/119.00.

Now 8lbs lower than when beating Mercurial in this race last year, the defending champion holds strong claims at the weights under Shane Foley, who has ridden him on five occasions in the past. With form figures of 3241 at the track prior to a disappointing effort on his seasonal return in June, he is worth keeping on side when running at the Harvest Festival.

The seven-year-old is quite versatile in regards to the ground conditions, although he wouldn't want it too quick, and his excellent record at the track puts him at the top of the shortlist.

At odds of 12/113.00, he represents value and should be competitive.

Recommended Bet Back Dragon Of Malta E/W in 15:10 Listowel SBK 15/2

Despite failing to win on an all-weather surface so far in his career, Mutanaaseq has run well at the track in the past, including when beaten by only a length-and-a-half over 6f here last season at odds of 12/113.00.

The Ruth Carr-trained gelding was supported into 4/15.00 when attempting to win a race he'd previously won at Catterick when last seen, but couldn't be competitive when struggling to make up ground from the rear in drying conditions. He was perhaps on the wrong side of the track too, with most of the action on standside, and was forced to come with his challenge through the centre.

There were reasons why he couldn't get involved, and he could prove worth sticking with from his current mark. The nine-year-old is 21lbs below his last winning turf mark, running from a 10lb lower all-weather rating, putting him in with a great chance of returning to form at the weights.

He holds leading claims if he handles conditions, and could be able to bounce back to form under Billy Loughnane who has a 22 percent strike-rate for the yard.

Recommended Bet Back Mutanaaseq E/W in 19:00 Newcastle SBK 9/1

Course-and-distance winner Strangerontheshore is ready to strike for Nigel Tinkler, 5lbs lower than when recording her previous success at the track last October at odds of 11/112.00.

On a handy mark from 57, the six-year-old mare was unfortunate not to land a seventh career success when third at Beverley on her penultimate start, making up plenty of ground in the finish from far back in the field. Sent off at 5/16.00 on that day, she did all of her best work late on and if she can get into a promising position from which she can pounce here, she is the one to beat.

On her previous outing at the track, when eighth earlier this month, she was never in a position to challenge, but she can bounce back here, and isn't one to give up on.

Under Rowan Scott, she is worth siding with at 7/18.00, as she is likely to return to winning ways sooner rather than later.