Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday include 11/1 Hamilton tip

Katie Midwinter best bets from Nottingham and Hamilton

Valentine Catcher is one to note on return to action

Winter Crown holds strong each-way claims

Miss Stormy Night is respected as she bids for a four-timer, and a second win over course-and-distance, but she's now 21lbs higher than when beginning her winning streak, and is short enough at the prices for me. Duran is another interesting runner who is likely to be competitive, given he has two wins to his name and has already proven himself at this level, but has a 6lb rise to contend with for his victory at York.

The standout contender at the prices is Valentine Catcher. He makes his seasonal debut following a gelding operation, and has his first appearance in a handicap. He won on debut at odds of 14/115.00, suggesting he goes well fresh, and if he is ready for his first run of the season, he is an intriguing contender.

There is some substance to his form in three starts to date. At Redcar on his first start, he beat Eye Of Dubai, a subsequent winner who finished fourth when upped in class on his most recent start and is now rated 84.

Following his debut victory, the son of Bated Breath finished fourth at Newmarket over 7f in heavy conditions, travelling well up until the 2f pole, before weakening in the final furlong and shaping as though a drop back in trip was required. He beat Great Chieftain by two-and-a-half-lengths on that occasion however, giving him 6lbs, a gelding who recently landed a handicap at Goodwood.

On his most recent start, he finished a length second to a promising filly, and recent Windsor winner, in Heartwarmer. Again, Valentine Catcher travelled into the race nicely, and was able to sustain his challenge over a seemingly more suitable 6f. Over this trip once again, he must enter calculations, with the main concern being the ground suitability, as he is untried on a quicker surface.

A half-brother to soft ground specialist Zip, he has proven he enjoys a more testing surface having won in attritional conditions on debut. His dam, Flycatcher, won on good to firm however, and some of his half-siblings seemed to prefer a quicker surface. His sire's progeny are also most effective on faster ground, so there is enough to suggest that this gelding will be able to cope with the conditions on track.

If he has inherited Zip's tenacity and toughness then he will be one to keep on side in such contests in future, and it might be worth siding with him from an each-way angle here at a price of 11/112.00.

In the hands of Duran Fentiman, the Tim Easterby-trained gelding could have a part to play on his return to action.

Recommended Bet Back Valentine Catcher E/W in 16:30 Nottingham SBK 11/1

The gelded son of Invincible Spirit, Winter Crown, must bounce back following two disappointing efforts, but may prefer the easier conditions on track, returning to the scene of his good second to now 102 rated Jordan Electrics, when on level weights.

Earlier in his career, he was withdrawn on a couple of occasions due to unsuitable soft ground, but in recent seasons he has appeared to cope well with it, and it shouldn't be a concern here. He finished second to Dakota Gold at Redcar in May, again on soft ground, and on the basis of that form, plus his run over course-and-distance this season, a mark of 75 could prove lenient.

Last season at Chester, Winter Crown finished half-a-length second to Radio Goo Goo at odds of 22/123.00, finishing ahead of third-placed Royal Dress, who has since won a Group Three as well as a Listed race. His performance was worthy of an upgrade on that day, considering how wide he had to travel to make his challenge coming around the tight bend. He stayed on strongly, and is rated only 2lbs higher here.

He's 1lb below his last winning mark, when 11/102.11 winner at Nottingham last season, under Ryan Sexton, who claimed 3lbs and is aboard once again, but he has shown enough this season to suggest a return to the winners' enclosure is feasible.

First-time cheekpieces are applied, which could spark a revival, and the yard is in good form currently, recording a 22 percent win-rate in recent weeks. This is a competitive race which features fifteen runners, but Winter Crown makes plenty of each-way appeal at a price of 11/112.00, with four places on offer on the Sportsbook.