Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday include 16/1 Chepstow tip

Consistent filly can return to winning ways at Bangor

Two runners make appeal at Chepstow

Knicks set for slam-dunk at Catterick

Place £5 on a US Election market on the 29th of October and receive a £5 free bet

Donald McCain-trained filly Not Now Nathaniel could prove tough to beat in this novice contest for a yard who rarely leaves the track without a winner. The course-and-distance winner already has three wins to her name in six starts, and featured in an Aintree Grade Two bumper last spring when deemed an 80/181.00 chance. She has won twice over hurdles since, including here on her penultimate start when winning easily at 1/31.33.

Last seen finishing second at Cartmel when beaten by Letterston Lily, the form of that race has been significantly franked by the winner who went on to finish second to Gale Mahler before finishing third to subsequent Grade Two winner Flying Fortune. Not Now Nathaniel gave her rival 12lbs that day and appeared just to bump into a promising filly who was suited by the race conditions.

Brian Hughes has an overall 20 percent strike-rate at the track and recorded a 22 percent win-rate here last year. With the record of the yard and jockey here, plus the good form and consistency shown by this daughter of Nathaniel, she makes plenty of appeal in this extended two mile event.

Recommended Bet Back Not Now Nathaniel in 13:20 Bangor-on-Dee SBK 11/4

Course-and-distance winner Silver In Disguise could go well under 7lb claimer Ed Vaughan for father and local trainer Tim Vaughan.

Only 2lb higher than when victorious at the track in April, the ten-year-old gelding holds strong claims at the weights and should be suited by the trip and conditions. He has the benefit of a recent run, which should hold him in good stead, and the yard has saddled a winner recently, too.

Generally consistent when running from a similar mark in the past, the strong stayer finished third when rated 123 last October at Carlisle, and from a mark of 115 here, with his weight-carrying burden eased, he is represented with a feasible opportunity to return to winning ways.

Recommended Bet Back Silver In Disguise E/W in 14:35 Chepstow SBK 16/1

Theformismighty could be well treated from a mark of 118 on his handicap chase debut for Dan Skelton in this extended 2m3f race. A point-to-point winner, the strapping gelding can improve for a switch to chasing as the imposing individual looks every bit a chaser in the making.

In his first point-to-point start he finished fourth to Stay Away Fay, who subsequently achieved a career-high rating of 159, with 152-rated Monty's Star in second, and 120-rated chaser Way Out in third. Special Rate, rated 130 over fences, was in fifth, with 126-rated chaser The Same in sixth, in a race that has worked out well.

The son of Black Sam Bellamy fetched £105,000 at the January 2022 Cheltenham sale, and should be capable of posing a threat in his first start over fences for his current yard. In the hands of Harry Skelton, he is one to note for an in-form yard.

Recommended Bet Back Theformismighty in 15:10 Chepstow SBK 4/1

Knicks, a three-year-old son of Invincible Spirit, has shown promise in recent starts, finishing third in both of his last two runs having previously left plenty to be desired when not as his best over the summer. He's 1lb lower than his last winning mark when obliging at odds of 11/112.00 at Chester in May, which followed a second-placed finish over course-and-distance in testing ground conditions.

The fact that the Mick and David Easterby-trained gelding has run well at the track previously is a positive, and, under Joanna Mason, he can make the frame once again from a workable mark of 72.

Stepping back up to 6f should suit as he stayed on well over 5f when last seen, but was unable to threaten for the major honours on that occasion at Nottingham. He's in good form, and this could be the time to catch him on a going day.