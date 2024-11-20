Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 25/1 Thurles tip

Rapper is on a workable mark in desired conditions

Conditions should suit The Little Yank at Thurles

American Land can double up for in-form yard

From a mark of 135, Henry Daly-trained Rapper holds strong each-way claims under Stan Sheppard as he seeks a sixth career success. Proven over the distance, the experienced ten-year-old is most effective on a sounder surface which should see him to good effect here.

Last season, he finished a length second to Threeunderthrufive when sent off at odds of 18/119.00 from a 2lb higher mark. He looked a forlorn hope in the middle stages of the race, but stuck to the task well and rallied to be narrowly denied by a top staying chaser.

Down 2lbs for this recent outing at Aintree, he should improve for his first outing of the season, as he often has in the past, and with the ground drier than usual at this time of year, conditions should favour the son of Scorpion.

The yard has been in decent form of late, and this could be the right time to catch Rapper, who is on a handy mark with plenty in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Rapper E/W in 14:25 Warwick SBK 6/1

Likeable gelding The Little Yank gets his desired conditions at Thurles as he returns over the intermediate trip in his preferred ground conditions.

This is his third run following a break and, although he hasn't been able to land a blow in either of his previous two appearances, he was up against some tough opponents when last seen at Gowran Park over fences, with 140-rated Big Chap winning the race, 132-rated Gaelic Arc in second, and 133-rated Railway Hurricane in third.

Whilst in receipt of plenty of weight from his rivals, and another 5lb off due to the claim of Conor Stone-Walsh, the nine-year-old was unable to make an impression in tough company. These are much calmer waters in which he runs from a mark of 106 with 5lb claimer Gavin Brouder in the saddle. He has been competitive from a much higher mark last season, including when finishing fourth in Listed company on a rating of 127.

Capable of performing over both hurdles and fences, hurdling is perhaps more suitable given his small stature, but, whilst the minimum trip is sharp enough for him more often than not, this extra half-a-mile can bring out his stamina.

Most effective on a sounder surface, the versatile gelding should be suited by the conditions on track as well as the trip. The last time he featured over 2m4f on a less testing surface was when third to Limerick Lace at Naas last year, having previously beaten Ash Tree Meadow by nine-lengths in similar conditions.

Although he hasn't been at his best in recent starts, he could be worth sticking with as he's a horse who always gives his all. Trained by John Patrick Ryan, this could be The Little Yank's day in the sun.

Recommended Bet Back The Little Yank E/W in 14:40 Thurles SBK 25/1

3 American Land (Ire) J: Brendan Powell

Brendan Powell T: Joe Tizzard

Joe Tizzard F: 23/479-3P1 SBK 10/11

EXC 1.89

Joe Tizzard-trained American Land showed tenacity to win under an excellent ride by Freddie Gingell at Taunton recently. He was niggled along from a long way out, but kept on with his class ultimately prevailing.

It was a comfortable victory in the end, although the gelding did have to work in the middle parts of the race, and running from an unchanged mark of 98 here, despite being given a rise to 107 for his win, he is officially 9lbs well in at the weights and could take advantage of this quick turnaround.

An imposing son of Malinas, he has the potential to improve beyond a mark of 107 having shown some decent bumper form earlier in his career. On debut when trained by Stuart Crawford, American Land finished third in a Down Royal bumper under Patrick Mullins, with now 133-rated Champella in second and now 133-rated Lucky Lyreen in fourth.

That was a decent effort and he may finally be coming into his own should he remain fit. He has spent plenty of time off track with long absences between races on many occasions, meaning he is quite lightly-raced for a six-year-old.

Given the manner of his victory when last seen, he is worth keeping onside in the near future, capable of building up a sequence of victories in the right races.