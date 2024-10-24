Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 11/1 Ludlow tip

Mare makes each-way appeal at Clonmel

Former Ballydoyle resident can back up recent run at Carlisle

Interesting outsider is one to note in Ludlow's last

Six-year-old mare Pana To Milan reverts back over hurdles which should suit following a pulled up effort at Tramore. She had excuses on that occasion but had fared much better over the smaller obstacles when second at Wexford on her penultimate start, ten-lengths behind Kiltealy Park.

Trained by Mick Winters, Pana To Milan was in good form earlier in the year, winning successive races at Thurles, including when beating Moonlight Getaway over hurdles. Luke Burke-Ott is aboard once again, claiming 7lb, having partnered the mare to victory over fences in February, when victorious at 12/113.00, and, from a mark of 97, she holds each-way claims at the weights.

The yard has saddled a winner recently and there is plenty in this mare's favour, including the trip. A slight concern is the sounder surface she is likely to encounter, as her best form is in softer conditions. However, it's unlikely to be a quick surface and if there is at least some dig in the ground, it should be adequate and shouldn't deter her chance of winning.

At odds of 12/113.00, she can make the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Pana To Milan E/W in 14:28 Clonmel SBK 12/1

Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained filly Dameofthecotswolds is the one to beat in this novice event. The four-year-old filly has shown consistency throughout her career so far, performing well in most of her runs to date, winning twice, once in a bumper and once over hurdles.

On debut she finished a respectable fifth to La Marquise, a subsequent Grade Three third, in a Stratford bumper, before winning a bumper of her own at Huntingdon, reversing form with Love Tree. She could only manage second to the aforementioned Love Tree on hurdling debut at Ludlow, and has since found one or two too good on a number of occasions.

At Cheltenham in April, she finished a neck second to Henry De Bromhead-trained Irish-raider Emotivo in a Grade Three handicap, showing she has potential to compete at a higher level, and has form figures of 212 since returning from a summer break.

Whilst she was a beaten favourite on her reappearance at Worcester, she was second best to an unexposed six-year-old in Lahinch Wave, who had finished third in a point-to-point which featured now 125-rated Only By Night, and Dameofthecotswolds pulled clear of third-placed Rockola Vogue, a previous bumper winner who has won her maiden hurdle since.

On her penultimate start she beat Brave Jen convincingly at Plumpton, before finishing second to Rockstown Girl at Chepstow, beating 4/61.67 favourite Regatta De Blanc, rated 121, by seven-lengths.

With the benefit of plenty of experience, Dameofthecotswolds makes the most appeal in this race, and could have further improvement to come. Under Sam Twiston-Davies, she can record her second win over timber at a price of 7/42.75.

Recommended Bet Back Dameofthecotswolds in 14:45 Ludlow SBK 7/4

Coolmore-bred Coventry made two appearances for Ballydoyle, finishing down the field on both occasions, before switching yards from Aidan O'Brien to John Halley for whom he made one appearance. He finished second in his only start for Halley, when beaten twelve-lengths by Riviere d'Etel in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown, giving 6lbs to the subsequent Grade Two winning mare who has been rated as highly as 150 in her career since.

After being gelded and switched to the Paul Nolan operation, Coventry put in some promising efforts, including when winning at Navan, finishing fifth in a Grade Two behind Jeff Kidder, and being beaten a nose by My Sister Sarah at Listowel.

He had also finished a close second to Jiving Jerry, seventh to Commander Of Fleet in a competitive Navan handicap before putting in decent efforts behind Grozni and Moving Water, respectively, when representing Cullentra, as well as being beaten by Shewearsitwell when sent off as the 3/14.00 favourite.

Although he hasn't been at that level in recent seasons, he has dropped to a mark of 107 over hurdles, and put in a much improved effort at odds of 80/181.00 in his second appearance for Lisa Harrison when last seen at the track.

That recent effort suggested he still retains plenty of ability, and he could be worth siding with each-way here under 3lb claimer Peter Kavanagh once again, from an unchanged mark. The drop in trip from his previous effort seemed to suit him too, and over the same course-and-distance he can build on that outing and take another step forward.

Based on his older form, he is well-handicapped, especially considering the much higher level of opposition he has faced previously. The yard has sent out a couple of winners recently, with a number of their beaten horses finishing among the places, some at big prices, too, and there is enough evidence to suggest that Coventry could run another big race and make the frame at odds of 9/110.00, with four places on offer.

Recommended Bet Back Coventry E/W in 15:30 Carlisle SBK 9/1

Nothinelsematters is a point-to-point recruit whose profile caught the eye last season as he embarked on his hurdling career for Alex Hales. He had fallen at the second last fence in his first point start, in a race won by maiden hurdle winner Gwash, having made much of the running on that occasion.

Before he came down at the second last, he had been joined by Touch Me Not, who fell at the last, travelling well before being asked for an effort, perhaps tiring slightly having made much of the running.

Touch Me Not, subsequently purchased by Gordon Elliott for £150,000 and now represents Gigginstown Stud, made a modest start over hurdles before improving on his chase debut when last seen, finishing a neck second to Fascile Mode. He looks like an exciting prospect over fences and could come into his own when upped in trip in time.

It's an eye-catching piece of form that is worthy of note, and, although the gelding was unable to feature in maiden and novice company, he showed significant improvement on handicap debut, when finishing a rallying fifth, beaten only two-lengths, from an opening mark of 75 at odds of 25/126.00 at Huntingdon. He wasn't able to build on that effort when fourth at Stratford, but didn't get the run of things on that occasion and has dropped 1lb as a result.

The yard's runners have been in fairly good form of late, with many of their horses running well in defeat, including some at generous odds. With that in mind, Nothinelsematters is worth considering from a handy mark, as there could well be plenty more to come from him.

Likely to be able to progress further, and improve beyond his current mark of 74, the mount of Bryan Carver is one to keep onside and could be able to break his maiden here.