Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 50/1 Stratford tip

A tight five-runner affair sees top-rated hurdler L'Eau du Sud make his chasing debut in an open handicap, however, at such short odds he could be worth taking on and Walking On Air makes plenty of appeal on debut for Gary Brown.

The seven-year-old had previously shown plenty of promise for Nicky Henderson, finishing second to Shallwehaveonemore in a Kempton bumper on debut, before winning his maiden hurdle at Newbury and being sent off at odds of 9/25.50 for an Aintree Novice Grade One.

He was pulled up on that occasion having made a number of errors when not on a going day, but he then bounced back to form after a break and was able to finish fifth in the Pertemps Network Final at the Cheltenham Festival from a mark of 138.

Although he has been seen sparingly since, he defied a layoff to be denied only by a neck by Henry's Friend, a subsequent Grade Two winner, when giving his rival 12lbs in a Newbury handicap.

That was his chasing debut, and Walking On Air jumped well overall, showing promise as a chaser and a sign that there could be more to come from him. He was slightly impeded by the winner veering off a straight course too, and was forced to switch left in the finish which may have cost him the race.

Considering he goes well fresh, he has the benefit of prior experience over fences and jockey David Bass has a good record for the yard, with one winner, a second and fourth from three runs for them, there is enough in Walking On Air's favour to suggest he could be worth siding with at generous odds of 15/28.50 in a small field.

Interesting chase debutant J'Habite En France could find plenty of improvement for a switch to fences having previously gained point-to-point experience.

The five-year-old has struggled to make an impression over hurdles, but coming from a family who have enjoyed success over the larger obstacles, including his dam's half-brother Numero Special who won in Listed company and placed at Grade Three level, he should fare better here.

Over an extended 2m6f trip, the son of Gris De Gris could outrun his odds for an in-from Ben Case yard who are currently performing at a 43 percent strike-rate and have saddled one winner from one runner at the track this year.

More is required from J'Habite En France, but it's plausible he has been unsuited by the different challenge running over timber presented, and given he has run respectably enough behind an unexposed type in Big City Roller, now rated 117 after two hurdling starts, there could be more to come from him and he is one to keep a close eye on as he embarks on his chasing career.

Likeable gelding No Surrender has been performing well without winning in recent starts, with things not quite going his way on many occasions this season.

The Ed Dunlop-trained four-year-old was forced wide on his previous start here in July, and was left with no chance in the straight with too much ground to make up and having used up plenty of energy before being able to mount a challenge. He then finished fourth at Redcar when again not getting the run of things and he was then unfortunate to be beaten in third at Newcastle, coming too late from the rear of the field when left with plenty of running.

From the same mark of 76 here, he holds strong claims as he's appeared ready to strike but has been on a luckless run.

The wide draw here isn't ideal, but Daniel Muscutt could opt to go forward into a prominent position with him if he is able to break quickly, as he has won previously from the front, but he is more likely to gain a better position if being held up. If he can conserve energy in the early stages and save ground, he has quick finishing speed which can put him right in the mix.