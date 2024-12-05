Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 22/1 Chelmsford tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Thursday

Got A Dream can improve for hurdling debut

Dylan Cunha-trained filly is one to keep onside at Chelmsford

Nicky Martin-trained Got A Dream makes each-way appeal in the extended two-and-a-half-mile opener at Leicester.

The son of Getaway shaped with some promise having been too keen early on when fourth at Chepstow on his seasonal return following a 207-day absence, having enjoyed bumper success over Jackpot D'Ainay when 40/141.00 at Huntingdon during his debut campaign.

Whilst that bumper success is yet to be franked, it did feature some youngsters with interesting profiles including the Olly Murphy-trained runner-up, a €72,000 purchase who should be capable of better in time, among others.

Entitled to improve for his first effort over obstacles, this five-year-old, who should be suited by the softer conditions, could possess enough ability to make the frame here for a yard who enjoyed a 29 percent win-rate during November.

Under Sean Houlihan, Got A Dream is worthy of consideration as he seeks his maiden success over hurdles.

Recommended Bet Back Got A Dream E/W in 12:25 Leicester SBK 15/2

It could prove worth sticking with Mount Washington, although on form figures he appears a forlorn hope in this contest.

Things haven't quite gone right for the Evan Williams-trained gelding yet, as he has struggled to be competitive in his races, however, he was sent off at odds of 15/28.50 on handicap debut in his penultimate start at Stratford, suggesting there could be more to come from him in this sphere. He stuck to the task well from the rear of the field on that occasion, but was never in a position to get involved for the honours.

Although he was tailed off when last seen, in good to soft ground over two-and-a-half-miles at the track, the softer surface and drop back in trip could see him to better effect should they choose to adopt more positive tactics.

A mark of 90 appears fair enough for a horse who showed good form in his first bumper start at the track, when third to stablemate Juby Ball, with now 126-rated Phantomofthepoints in second, and 132-rated Largy Poet in third. He has shown glimpses of ability over obstacles, too, and perhaps this could be the time for him to make the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Mount Washington E/W in 13:55 Leicester SBK 15/2

Dropped 2lb for a recent Wolverhampton effort, Cerulean Summer can return to winning ways for Dylan Cunha with Morgan Cole claiming 5lb in the saddle.

The three-year-old Eqtidaar filly was successful on her pentultimate start under David Egan from a mark of 60, winning comfortably enough by two-lengths suggesting a further rise in the weights wouldn't deter her progress.

She had previously finished a close second in September when bidding for a first career success, before breaking her maiden in good fashion in October.

Having shown plenty of ability at this level in her career to date, she should be able to be competitive from her current mark of 64 and out in a promising effort on debut here in her only start to date at the track.

The yard were in decent form last month and their horses have run well often at the track this year, making Cerulean Summer one to keep onside on the all-weather this winter. She makes each-way appeal with four places on offer.