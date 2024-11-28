Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 20/1 Lingfield tip

Boldog represents value in Thurles opener

Point winner can come good over fences at Musselburgh

Abbeyhill can bounce back under in-form Sam Twiston-Davies

Six-year-old grey gelding Boldog can improve for his first outing over fences when a faller at Galway on his most recent start in September, and shouldn't be overlooked in this extended 2m2f contest.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained son of Authorized made two starts over hurdles, winning his maiden by a convincing five-and-a-half-lengths to recent Grade Three winner Gorgeous Tom, with progressive Cappucino in third and subsequent winner 125-rated Milo Lises in fourth. He gave away 8lb to his rivals on that occasion, using his stamina to good effect in the finish in testing conditions, pulling clear at the line.

His full brother Belargus achieved some success over fences, winning twice including on a sounder surface and placing on a further six occasions. That bodes well for Boldog's credentials as a chaser and, although his first try at the larger obstacles didn't go to plan, he's entitled to improve plenty and can learn his trade as he gains experience.

On his first try at chasing in September, Boldog failed to get into a rhythm and wasn't fluent at many of his fences. He jumped well at some obstacles, but was quite keen throughout and was weakening when falling. If he can settle this time, having returned from a 204-day absence when last seen, he can fare better and use his previous experience to his advantage.

Softer ground could see him to best effect but considering he has run on good to soft on a couple of occasions in the past, which hasn't appeared to inconvenience him, the sounder surface shouldn't pose a problem here.

At odds of 5/16.00, Boldog makes appeal under Danny Mullins who has an excellent record when riding for the yard this season, recording a 38 percent win-rate and four of his five beaten rides finishing among the first three.

Recommended Bet Back Boldog in 12:05 Thurles SBK 5/1

Donald McCain-trained gelding Just Gino finished down the field on chasing debut at Kelso when last seen, but should improve for the experience and could be well treated from a mark of 96.

The five-year-old previously beat Electric Jet by a length in his sole point appearance, with subsequent winner Iamagetaway in second, with promising Willie Mullins-trained Petit Secret, who has since beaten Bleu De Vassy in a bumper, a late faller in the race. Just Gino was then purchased for £100,000 and, although he hasn't yet flourished for his new connections, he has shown some potential and a sign of more to come.

Sent off as favourite and joint-favourite, respectively, in his first two starts for his current yard, he was well beaten on debut when keen before failing to feature again following a 151-day break. He has had wind surgery since as well as a break, and showed some potential on his return to action when fourth over hurdles at Warwick.

With the benefit of a recent outing over fences, Just Gino could be able to fare better here from a potentially lenient mark. The yard has a decent record in novice chases this season and have come into some form in recent weeks, which is a positive, and at odds of 7/18.00, Just Gino makes the most appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Just Gino in 13:35 Musselburgh SBK 7/1

Another horse making only their second start over fences is Neil Mulholland-trained Abbeyhill.

The seven-year-old gelding couldn't make any impression when ridden patiently towards the back of the field when last seen at Fontwell, but should fare better here under in-form jockey Sam Twiston-Davies who has partnered him twice previously.

His sire Shirocco has a 40 percent success-rate winners-to-runners with his progeny over fences, and this point winner has proven in the past he can handle the larger obstacles suggesting there should be plenty more to come from him as he embarks on his chasing career.

Last season, Abbeyhill showed plenty of ability over fences, with form figures of 121 following his seasonal reappearance. Despite having won a point following a break, he usually comes on for his return to action, and his form prior to a 286-day break was excellent.

On a mark of 85, he is 3lbs higher than when last successful over hurdles, when partnered by 3lb claimer Jack Hogan, and he could be capable of featuring from his current rating if he is able to return to his level of form from twelve months ago.

Not one to give up on just yet, Abbeyhill is one to note at odds of 20/121.00, as an each-way candidate.

Recommended Bet Back Abbeyhill E/W in 13:45 Lingfield SBK 20/1

Itsalonglongroad could be able to take advantage of a lower hurdles rating as he makes the switch from chasing from this 15lb lower mark.

His task is made easier at the weights with 5lb claimer Gavin Brouder in the saddle, too, a jockey who has be in good form of late, winning the Troytown aboard 20/121.00 chance Stuzzikini, as well as guiding Franciscan Rock to a Punchestown victory in a competitive race at odds of 12/113.00 on Sunday.

This ten-year-old gelding hasn't been at his best in two recent starts, but had been performing well during the summer months with form figures of 23211 in his completed races, unseating once as well as falling early on at Tramore.

Ground versatile, he has won on good to yielding as well as finishing a near second on soft, but this sounder surface should suit and he can return to form from a lower mark following a 49-day break.

At odds of 12/113.00, the Charles Coakley-trained gelding can make the frame in a competitive race, with five places available.