Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday at 9/4 and 7/2
-
-
Chase debutant is the class of the field
-
Gentleman Bill makes plenty of appeal
13:57 Carlisle - Back Donnacha @ 9/43.25
On his chasing debut, progressive gelding Donnacha is an intriguing contender, capable of allowing his class to prevail if he takes to fences. He achieved an official rating of 122 over hurdles last season, winning three from nine races, as well as finishing second to Impose Toi at Cheltenham and placing third, in a dead-heat with Panjari, behind Go Dante and Doddiethegreat.
The talented six-year-old is capable of showing further improvement with age and experience, and could have more to give over fences considering his dam, Archdale Ambush, is a half-sister to Irish Grand National winner General Principle plus two dual winners over fences in Wicked Willy and Bella Mana Mou, as well as four-time chase winner Saints And Sinners.
Trainer Nigel Hawke saddled one winner, one second and one third from four runners last month, and Donnacha has run well when fresh in the past, including when winning on reappearance at Chepstow last year.
The yard also has an all-time strike-rate of 22 percent with chasers at the track, which further enhances his claims, and Donnacha could make a winning start over the larger obstacles in this contest.
15:07 Carlisle - Back Gentleman Bill @ 7/24.50
Six-year-old gelding Gentleman Bill bids to remain unbeaten for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero as he makes his second start over hurdles following a victory at Newcastle. On debut for the yard he beat subsequent winner Battle Born Lad by five-and-a-half-lengths in comfortable fashion which followed a point-to-point victory at Boulta.
The yard recorded a 36 percent strike-rate at the track last season, with a 60 percent win-rate with their hurdlers here. The £25,000 purchase has shaped with plenty of promise so far and there could be further improvement to come from him. At odds of 7/24.50, he makes the most appeal.
