Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday include 12/1 Ayr tip

Marhaba to be The Champ at Ayr

Handicap debutant Force And Valour makes appeal

Queen Of Soldiers to reign victorious for Varian

The X O can capitalise on drop in class

On his second run following wind surgery, Marhaba The Champ is one to consider at odds of 12/113.00.

Trained by Kevin Ryan, the gelded son of Galileo is 1lb above his last winning mark, after a number of disappointing runs in which things haven't gone right for him. Following his last win, when obliging at 8/19.00 in competitive York handicap, Marhaba The Champ was gelded after finishing ninth of nine at Newmarket, before finishing down the field in his two subsequent starts.

He had excuses for his last appearance however, when sent off at 16/117.00, badly hampered when making his challenge in the straight in familiar surroundings at the York Ebor Festival. He was stopped in his tracks on that occasion, but travelled into the race with promise, and appeared more comfortable than in his previous few starts.

Considering he has won twice from a similar mark in the past, the mount of James Doyle appears well-treated at the weights and this could be the time to catch him on a going day.

The yard has a decent record at the track, as does the jockey, and this five-year-old makes plenty of each-way appeal in this mile-and-a-quarter contest.

Recommended Bet Back Marhaba The Champ E/W in 15:42 Ayr SBK 12/1

A son of Mehmas, Force And Valour makes his nursery handicap debut in this 6f contest. The George Scott-trained colt fetched 110,000gns as a yearling and is a half-brother to Group Three winner Seven Questions who recorded a hat-trick of wins as a juvenile, including at this track, as well as Boogie Time who also won during his debut campaign.

On debut at Windsor, he was sent off as 3/14.00 favourite and showed some promise to finish third, shaping as though he'd improve for the outing. He then broke his maiden at Thirsk at odds of 11/82.38, staying on strongly towards the line to win in good fashion.

In a Newmarket auction when last seen, he could only manage seventh in rain softened ground that likely inconvenienced him. He's worth sticking with on his return to a sounder surface, and he's unexposed in handicap company.

From an opening mark of 79, he appears well-treated at the weights given he has the potential to progress further in time. This trip suits and although he faces some promising rivals in the likes of Redorange and Ardennes especially, Force And Valour makes the most appeal.

The trainer has a good strike-rate of 22 percent with his juveniles this term, and Force And Valour could add another win to his record on his fourth start under Callum Shepherd.

Recommended Bet Back Force And Valour in 15:50 Yarmouth SBK 6/1

Sea The Stars filly Queen Of Soldiers made an impression when a head second to subsequent Group Two winner Nakheel on debut in an Ascot maiden. Trained by Roger Varian, the three-year-old kept on well towards the line, showing plenty of promise, but she has been unable to build on her opening performance in two runs since.

Making her handicap debut here from a mark of 80, she could prove better than her opening mark suggests, having had some excuses in her recent two runs, but will need to show significant improvement which, on pedigree, should be within her capabilities.

On her penultimate start at Haydock, she was slowly away and showed greenness, reported by her jockey James Doyle, who has been aboard in all of her starts, to be restless in the stalls before the off. She was quickly away in her following start on her all-weather debut at Wolverhampton, attempting to make all from the front, but the tactics didn't work out that day and she couldn't sustain her effort in the closing stages.

Out of Listed winner Diamonds Pour Moi, the filly appears to be learning with experience and if she can return to the form of her debut effort, she is well-treated at the weights and can exploit her opening mark. She fetched €380,000 as a yearling, and is well-related with a classy pedigree. Unexposed in handicap company, she is the most intriguing runner in the field.

The yard has a 33 percent all-time strike-rate at the track, with many of their beaten horses finishing among the placings there, and the jockey also has a good record when riding their runners this term.

There is plenty in Queen Of Soldiers' favour here, and if she can break well and relax from the outset, her class could prevail in the closing stages.

Recommended Bet Back Queen Of Soldiers in 16:15 Ayr SBK 9/2

Experienced gelding The X O drops in class from a lowered mark of 92 for in-form trainer John Ryan. He has previously placed at a higher level, including when second at 125/1126.00 in the Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot, beating third-placed Bradsell by a short head with the pair chasing home Cold Case.

Although he has failed to repeat that level of performance, he has put in some useful efforts and often outruns his odds. He was only beaten by a length-and-three-quarters when deemed an 80/181.00 chance at Lingfield last year, from a mark of 100, and finished third at Epsom earlier this season when 28/129.00, behind Rhoscolyn and Mission To Moon.

The conditions in this race should suit, with the 6f appearing his optimum on good ground. On his current mark, he holds strong claims under Rab Havlin, and could prove worth sticking with at a price of 7/18.00.