Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday at 11/4 & 9/4

Katie Midwinter has two selections on Monday

Anthony Honeyball-trained contender could prove well handicapped on chasing debut

Step up in trip will suit improving gelding at Exeter

Making his debut for Anthony Honeyball having recently switched from Chris Gordon, Sea Invasion is potentially well handicapped from a mark of 120 considering the level of form he has shown on occasion so far in his career.

In his sole point-to-point appearance, he finished two-lengths second to subsequent Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner, the now 151-rated Slade Steel, which represents an excellent level of form, and his previous experience over larger obstacles should hold him in good stead on his chasing debut.

In a Newbury maiden hurdle, he finished third to Jeriko Du Reponet at odds of 40/141.00 before landing his first success at this track on his penultimate start in March. When last seen at Cheltenham in April, the six-year-old finished a close third to Doyen Quest when on the same mark of 119 as his rival.

The winner won convincingly by five-lengths at Prestbury Park on Saturday from a mark of 125, and will likely be given a substantial hike in the weights, whilst second-placed Whatsupwithyou had been performing admirably and consistently well before his effort on Friday and has also boosted the form.

The likes of Uggy Uggy Uggy and Kamsinas have won since, with the latter now rated 135, in a promising formline which would suggest Sea Invasion could be much better than his current mark reflects.

The yard has started the season well, which is a positive, and this son of Sea Moon has run well when fresh in the past, which would give hope that he'll be ready to strike on his reappearance.

Whilst the others do have the benefit of race fitness, a mark of 120 appears lenient for Sea Invasion considering his prior form, and he could have plenty in hand under Rex Dingle.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Invasion in 13:50 Plumpton SBK 11/4

A step up in trip should suit Jack Sprat who became a bit outpaced before staying on well at Wetherby on his chasing debut last month.

He had previously won over 3m1f when hurdling at Huntingdon in March, a track at which he recorded his only previous victory too, and, although he had been effective at a lower level over a shorter trip, the longer distance appeared to bring out the best in him.

From a mark of 105, he holds strong claims in this five-runner contest for an in-form Jamie Snowden yard, considering he is only 4lbs higher than his last winning mark over hurdles, and he's entitled to show plenty of progression for his previous start.

Last season he improved for his reappearance before being well backed into favouritism when landing his maiden success. It could be a similar scenario again, with the six-year-old coming on for his return to claim a first win over fences under Gavin Sheehan.

Having shown promise on his previous outing, he should be capable of claiming a third career victory here, with the tougher stamina test guaranteed to suit and the ground conditions in his favour.