Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 25/1 Wolverhampton bet

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Monday

Korus can go one better at Plumpton after near miss

Step up in trip could be the making of George Scott-trained filly

Four-year-old gelding Korus returns to action following a narrow defeat to 200/1201.00 shot Kally Des Bruyeres when 12/113.00 for a maiden hurdle at Huntingdon in early November. He stayed on well from the rear on that occasion under James Bowen, who retains the ride, doing his best work in the final stages.

Trained by Warren Greatrex, the gelding became outpaced before quickening, which also seemed to happen on his debut run when third to Woodland Park, suggesting a step up in trip should suit in future, especially considering he is a half-brother to strong stayer Torn And Frayed.

Having put in two good performances from three races to date, he has shaped with enough promise to suggest he should soon break his maiden and this presents itself as a feasible opportunity.

The yard is currently performing at a 27 percent strike-rate, and the jockey is riding well, too, and, with plenty in his favour, Korus could get the better of his rivals in this two-mile contest.

Likely to be staying on strongly, he can use his speed in the finish to prevail, now with the benefit of hurdling experience.

Recommended Bet Back Korus in 13:20 Plumpton SBK 9/4

It could prove worth sticking with Mount Washington, although on form figures he appears a forlorn hope in this contest.

Things haven't quite gone right for the Evan Williams-trained gelding yet, as he has struggled to be competitive in his races, however, he was sent off at odds of 15/28.50 on handicap debut in his penultimate start at Stratford, suggesting there could be more to come from him in this sphere. He stuck to the task well from the rear of the field on that occasion, but was never in a position to get involved for the honours.

Although he was tailed off when last seen, in good to soft ground over two-and-a-half-miles at the track, the softer surface and drop back in trip could see him to better effect should they choose to adopt more positive tactics.

A mark of 90 appears fair enough for a horse who showed good form in his first bumper start at the track, when third to stablemate Juby Ball, with now 126-rated Phantomofthepoints in second, and 132-rated Largy Poet in third. He has shown glimpses of ability over obstacles, too, and perhaps this could be the time for him to make the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Mount Washington E/W in 14:05 Ffos Las SBK 14/1

In this 1m6f contest, George Scott-trained Fibonacci Sequence makes some appeal each-way as she bids to return to form having failed to fire in recent starts.

On debut, she finished fourth over 7f at the track, before justifying favouritism when sent off at odds of 10/111.91 at Chelmsford. Since then, she has been unable to feature in three starts, finishing eighth on each occasion, sent off at odds of 28/129.00 and 33/134.00, respectively, in her two previous outings. Despite this, she could prove worth siding with her as the three-year-old, who was purchased for 35,000gns as a yearling, should have plenty more to give.

The step up in trip is key to this filly considering she is by Gleneagles, whose most successful progeny on official ratings is Calandagan, winner of the King Edward VII Stakes over a mile-and-a-half. Fibonacci Sequence is out of 1m1f winning mare Elltaaf, a half-sister to Harry Hunt, a strong stayer over obstacles, and black-type achieving Toolain who was effective over a mile-and-a-quarter.

Her dam is a sister to Listed winner Tantshi who, although racing solely over 6f and 7f, showed plenty of class and has produced winners such as Motawaj and Magsood, as well as Kannoor who placed over a mile-and-three-quarters.

Among the family is Mill Reef mare Donya who produced Lost Soldier Three, Group Three placed over a mile-and-a-half and won three times over a mile-and-three-quarters, including in the Listed John Smith's Silver Cup Handicap.

This filly possesses plenty of staying credentials and should have enough stamina to improve with this step up in distance. George Scott has a high strike-rate with staying types this year, and, under 5lb claimer Liam Wright, Fibonacci Sequence could finally add up to number one and return to winning ways here.