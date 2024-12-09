Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 25/1 Musselburgh tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Monday

Seven Barrows representitive can double up at Lingfield

Musselburgh handicap debutant should have more to give

Rousing Encore is the reliable choice in Newcastle's feature

Nicky Henderson-trained Kado De Joie looks a progressive type for Seven Barrows and could defy a 5lb rise to record successive wins in the hands of James Bowen. Returning after a 175-day break, the four-year-old made smooth progress from the rear of the field before galloping well to the line beating Hecouldbetheone. It was a promising return and, if he can show improvement for the outing, he should prove tough to beat in this field.

The €105,000 purchase is capable of showing further progression after only one full season of racing, and, from a mark of 113, he can double up to record a third career success in this extended 2m3f handicap, with the step up in trip likely to suit on pedigree.

The yard is currently in great form, and have saddled one winner from one runner at the track this season. Considering he's in good order, has the benefit of recent run, and could still be on an upward trajectory, there's plenty to like about Kado De Joie and he could be worth sticking with.

Recommended Bet Back Kado De Joie in 14:00 Lingfield SBK 7/4

Six-year-old Joshua Tree gelding Balcomie Breeze makes plenty of appeal on handicap debut from an opening mark of 99 for Gillian Boanas. Despite failing to feature in three novice hurdling efforts to date this season, he has shown some ability, staying on well when beaten, and this step up in trip should suit.

Likely to have needed the run when reappearing at Wetherby in October following a 571-day absence, the gelding improved to finish fourth on his following start at Carlisle and he should find more luck down the handicap route.

Having previously finished second to the now 135-rated subsequent Grade Two winner Kamsinas in a Kelso bumper last year, there's evidence to suggest Balcomie Breeze could possess more ability than he's been able to show so far this term. With the switch to handicapping a plus, and the extra emphasis on stamina here, there is plenty in his favour which should allow him to be more competitive.

Many of his relatives were most effective over the staying trips, most notably the ill-fated Brindisi Boy, who claimed Grade One success in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Balcomie Boy should be seen to best effect over further, too, on pedigree, and this appears a nice opportunity for him to get his career back on track.

With four places available and at odds of 25/126.00 under Danny McMenamin, who has enjoyed some success during this past week, Balcomie Breeze is one to keep onside.

Recommended Bet Back Balcomie Breeze E/W in 14:45 Musselburgh SBK 25/1

Likeable gelding Rousing Encore has been in exceptional form since joining Ruth Carr from the Richard Fahey yard.

Earlier in his career he has beaten Breege in a Pontefract Conditions Stakes before finishing second to Sakheer in the Group Two Mill Reef Stakes after finishing a respectable fifth in the Ballyhane Stakes at Naas. He couldn't build on a promising juvenile campaign during the following season, however, and, although he managed to record a victory at Wolverhampton last December at odds of 6/17.00, he has been reinvigorated recently.

On debut for his current yard he managed fifth at Thirsk, shaping with promise when beaten by only two-and-a-half-lengths. He then showed improvement to finish closer at Redcar, and has kept on improving despite his mark slowly rising once again, now to a rating of 84.

With recent form figures of 2133, both recent defeats coming on the line, the son of Acclamation has been unfortunate not to be bidding for a five-timer now, but, from his current mark, he remains well-handicapped and capable of returning to the winners' enclosure.

One to keep on side for the time being, Rousing Encore is a tough horse and a reliable type. He makes the most appeal in a deep race, and can make the frame once again at a price of 4/15.00.