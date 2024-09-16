Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday include 5/1 Laytown tip

Perfidia could end luckless run at Thirsk

Dontspoilasale is on a handy mark

Harry's Bar holds strong claims at Laytown

At a big price, Perfidia is worth a second look in the Nursery Handicap, as the colt makes some appeal from a mark of 57 after a number of luckless runs.

He could only manage seventh on debut when sent off at odds of 50/151.00, coming slowly out of the stalls and shaping as though the experience was needed. On his second start he showed signs of inexperience again but did improve plenty to place third at 40/141.00 in a Nottingham maiden, finishing ahead of now 72-rated Enchanted Eye and Green Icon, unbeaten in two runs since.

The Dandy Man colt has had excuses for all of his three below par efforts recently, often struggling for room or inconvenienced. Whilst he does need things to fall right, at the prices he is worth considering as he has shown he possesses some ability and the best is likely still yet to come from him.

At this level, Perfidia could outrun his odds with a first-time tongue-tie applied.

Recommended Bet Back Perfidia E/W in 14:15 Thirsk SBK 11/1

Four-year-old gelding Dontspoilasale, a new recruit for the Adrian McGuinness yard, holds strong claims from a mark of 75, with plenty of good all-weather form on his record.

He's back on the same mark as when recording his sole success during his debut campaign at Naas, when obliging at odds of 5/23.50 for former trainer Natalia Lupini.

Despite failing to record a win since, he has finished second on five occasions, most recently when a neck behind Little Queenie, ahead of Dream Today, when sent off at odds of 12/113.00 at Dundalk in July.

The son Kuroshio appears well suited to a race of this nature and, with 3lb claimer Adam Caffrey aboard, he can return to form from a handy mark.

Recommended Bet Back Dontspoilasale in 16:35 Laytown SBK 5/1

A recent acquisition for in-form Jack Davison, Harry's Bar couldn't make an impression on his first run for the yard, when sent off at 50/151.00 at Navan last month, but can improve for his first outing since February and bounce back to form.

Having been running from a much higher mark on the all-weather in his latest starts, including when recording his last win at Dundalk last October from a mark of 101, he is well-handicapped from a mark of 78 in this contest.

Jockey Patrick Mullins has a 22 percent strike-rate at Laytown, and he should have a good chance of recording another win on the beach with this son of Exceed And Excel.

The nine-year-old is seeking a 16th career win on his 59th start and, with plenty to like about his chances, especially at the weights, he could prove worth siding with at odds of 7/42.75.