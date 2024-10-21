Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday include 25/1 Deauville tip

Karl Burke-trained filly makes appeal in France

In-form mare could prove worth sticking with at Bath

Enola Grey is on a handy mark

Testing conditions should suit Karl Burke-trained Teej A as she bids for Listed glory in the Criterium de Vitesse at Deauville. She has a three-lengths to find with King Of Light and Francisco's Piece on Haydock form, but was quite keen on that occasion which made a difference in the closing stages, and is better off at the weights with her stablemate here.

A two-time winner earlier in the season, she beat subsequent Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar, who went on to finish a close second in both the Group One Prix Morny and Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, to land her maiden at Chester, before backing up that victory with success at Epsom on Derby Day.

Whilst she hasn't quite reached those heights since, she encounters an extra furlong here which should help, and she will enjoy the soft ground she is likely to face.

Not one to discount, the Mehmas filly possesses enough ability to make the frame at Listed level under Stephane Pasquier.

Recommended Bet Back Teej A E/W in 13:30 Deauville SBK 25/1

Redredrobin has performed well in two outings at her favoured track Epsom in recent starts in soft conditions, and remains on a handy mark on 72 from which she can be competitive.

The seven-year-old mare is a winner over course-and-distance who has threatened to return to the winners' enclosure, and could be presented with a feasible opportunity in which to do so here.

A winner at Chepstow in August when rated 65 with 5lb claimer Joe Leavy aboard, she was narrowly denied in her following start from a 5lb higher mark, and her recent starts from a higher rating have suggested there could be more to come from her this season. She is effective on a softer surface and her proven form at the course is a huge plus.

Trained by Malcolm Saunders, she could prove worth sticking with under Charlie Bennett.

Recommended Bet Back Redredrobin E/W in 16:10 Bath SBK 12/1

Gemma Tutty-trained Enola Grey has form figures of 222105 at the track, with her previous two runs here coming when appearing to be out of form. She had become difficult to stick with towards the end of the summer, but she returned to some form when shaping with promise at Beverley when last seen, finishing third to Captain Corelli, and remains on an unchanged mark of 78.

Given she is back in form, she holds strong claims at a track where she usually performs well and enjoys her racing. Now 6lbs below her last winning mark, when successful over course-and-distance in March, the four-year-old filly has plenty in her favour under Rowan Scott, and can go well at a price of 14/115.00.